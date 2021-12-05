UPTET question paper leak: Role of police constable under scanner

While exploring further nexus of people involved in UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET) question paper leak, the UP police Special Task Force (STF) is cross-checking the role of a police constable whose name surfaced during recent arrests from Aligarh in the case, said senior police official.

He said the raids were carried out in Aligarh and Agra in search of the constable and his associates.

The official said the constable’s role surfaced after the arrest of one Gaurav Kumar from Aligarh. He said Gaurav, who is resident for Aligarh’s Tappal, revealed during interrogation that he had arranged question papers with the help of his friend Nirdosh Singh, the resident of Gonda, Aligarh. The investigation revealed that Nirdosh has arranged these papers through Dharmendra Malik, Ravi Pawar alias Bunty, Manish Malik alias Monu, Ajay alias Bablu from some contact in Mathura.

He said it is suspected that Nirdosh’s brother, who is a police constable, was also in the knowhow of the entire thing. He said the investigation about Nirdosh’s involvement is being crosschecked.

So far, 39 people had been arrested in connection with the paper leak case while the involvement of at least 10 others surfaced in the matter. The UP STF had arrested 34 people while five others were arrested by the local police unit in Basti district.

The state government had cancelled the UPTET-2021 scheduled on November 28 after the paper leak came to fore following the arrests and recovery of question papers from some of them hours before the exam on November 27. A total of 19,99,418 examinees were supposed to write the UPTET scheduled in two shifts at 2,736 centers across 75 districts of UP.