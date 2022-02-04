UPTET-2021: ERA receives around 3,000 objections on questions

Around 3,000 objections have been received on questions of recently-held Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 from aspirants by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA). The objections have been received in response to the ERA inviting objections through the website till February 1, officials said. The objections have been received on 54 questions of primary-level examination and 44 questions of upper primary level examination of UPTET-2021, they added.

Secretary, Prayagraj–headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said a committee of subject experts would be set up to look into the objections and after resolving them by February 21, the ERA would publish a final answer-key on its official website on February 23 and on the basis of which the final evaluation would be undertaken keeping in line with the set norms. The results would be declared by February 25, he added.

Official said thousands of candidates had raised objections to the questions of UPTET-2021. However, there are about just 3,000 such aspirants who have completed all the formalities while depositing the fees as prescribed by ERA for registering an objection.

Some of the questions that have been objected to are those asked in 2017 as well. These questions will be modified in accordance with the order of the Allahabad high court while the remaining questions will be revised after taking votes from subject experts, they added.

UPTET-2021 was held across the state held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021. For the primary level, a total of 2,532 examination centres, and for the upper primary level, a total of 1,733 examination centres were set up.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) candidates had appeared. For the exam, 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, besides 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers were pressed into service.

Earlier, UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28 last year due to a paper leak necessitating the exam to be held again on January 23 this year. UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) in schools of the state government.

