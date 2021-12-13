UPTET-2021 now likely on Jan 23, ERA sends proposal to state govt

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, which was cancelled on November 28 due to paper leak, was now proposed to be held on January 23, 2022, said a senior education department official while requesting anonymity.

A proposal in this regard had been sent to the state government on behalf of the office of the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Prayagraj, the official added. UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) classes in schools of UP government. The responsibility of conducting the exam lies with the ERA.

Refraining from commenting on the proposal sent to the state government in this regard, secretary, ERA, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, “Conducting the UPTET-2021 at the earliest in a transparent and fair manner is the top priority of ERA and efforts in this regard are well under way.”

With this, the speculations over UPTET being conducted in December itself have ended. St the time cancellation of UPTET-2021, the state government had said that the examination would be conducted in a month’s time.

However, officials say that conducting the exam again will take time as the ERA would need to again decide the printing press for printing of the question papers and OMR sheets (answer sheets) and also get the examination centres rechecked.

After that, fresh admit cards will have to be sent to the candidates. However, the date proposed for re-conducting UPTET-2021 by ERA is expected to be approved by the state government as the emphasis is on getting the exam finally conducted as soon as possible.

ERA officials say the number of TET centres is expected to come down by around 15 per cent after they are finalised. The state government has directed respective district magistrates to get the centres checked from their level. Only schools of good repute have to be made centres. In the centres that were set up for the November 28 examination, a large number of private schools of UP Board were also given the responsibility.

There are about a dozen districts, including Prayagraj, where such schools were made centres where there was no arrangement to seat even 500 examinees at a time and due to which the count of exam centres had also increased.

At the same time, fewer examinees were allotted in some of the bigger schools. However, now with inclusion of degree colleges, universities and even schools of other educational boards as exam centres, the total number of centres is expected to be reduced by 15 percent as compared to the centres made for the November 28 exam, officials said.

UPTET for the primary level was to be held at 2,554 centres across UP between 10am and 12.30pm followed by test for upper primary level from 2.30pm to 5pm at 1,754 centres on November 28. A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in the second shift. However, the state government cancelled the exam after the recovery of question papers from 26 people arrested in five districts of the state hours before the exam.