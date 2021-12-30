Upward trend: 193 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW The Covid-19 tally continued to show an upward trend in Uttar Pradesh as 193 fresh cases were reported, taking the number of active cases under treatment to 645 on Thursday.

There were 40 new cases in the state on December 27, 80 on December 28 and 118 on December 29. Lucknow reported 25 fresh Covid cases for the second consecutive day.

“A total of 1,86,552 Covid samples were tested in the state and 193 new cases were reported,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

The test positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 0.01 % and the overall test positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh was 1.85%, said Prasad. The recovery rate in the state was 98.6% while there were no active Covid cases in 18 districts. “No new case was found in 43 districts during the last 24 hours,” he added.

According to health department data, 86.14% of the eligible population in UP had received their first dose of Covid vaccine and 48.68% their second dose as well.

“In the past two weeks, there have been a few episodes where one family member got the infection first and then others in the family too tested positive for Covid. This calls for more attention towards Covid protocol, when in home isolation,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The fresh cases in Lucknow included eight members of two families and two others who returned from Dubai. These two individuals, natives of Azamgarh and Deoria, gave their samples at the airport and tested positive for Covid, said officials.

Besides, 11 others who tested positive had returned from Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and New Delhi. Four Lucknowites, who wanted to travel outside the state, also tested positive after they gave samples.

RISING NUMBERS IN STATE

Dec 27: 40 new cases

Dec 28: 80 new cases

Dec 29: 118 new cases

Dec 30: 193 new cases