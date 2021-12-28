Urdu poet ‘Akbar Allahabadi’ shown as ‘Akbar Prayagraj’ on UPHESC website

PRAYAGRAJ Renowned Urdu poet, ‘Akbar Allahabadi’, (1846-1921) is now ‘Akbar Prayagraj’, as per the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC), an autonomous body functioning under the state government.

Allahabad district was renamed Prayagraj in 2018 by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

The Prayagraj-based UPHESC shows updated name of Urdu poet Syed Akbar Hussain, popularly known as ‘Akbar Allahabadi’ to ‘Akbar Prayagraj’ on its official website (www.uphesc.org). The name change has been made in the ‘About Allahabad’ section of the website.

‘Akbar Allahabadi’ is not the only famous literary personality whose pen name has been changed on the website. The ‘Allahabadi’ suffix to the names of all writers/poets has been changed to ‘Prayagraj’ on the portal. These include Rashid Allahabadi (born 1944) and Tegh Allahabadi (1930-1970) on the list of Urdu poets from the Sangam city who have been named after Akbar Allahabadi. They are now listed as ‘Tegh Prayagraj’ and ‘Rashid Prayagraj’.

The website informs: “Akbar Prayagraj is a noted modern Urdu poet, and Nooh Narwi, Tegh Prayagraj, Shabnam Naqvi and Rashid Prayagraj have their origin in Prayagraj.”

UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi said that the “error” in the information on the website had come to light on Tuesday and a correction was now being made through the agency that designed the website and manages it for UPHESC. She reiterated that the “name change” of the famous poets was an inadvertent error.

However, this “faux pass” did not go down well with litterateurs and poets of Prayagraj.

Noted writer and poet Imtiyaz Ahmad Ghazi, who owns the Guftgu Publication in Prayagraj, dubbed it a major “error” for a commission entrusted with the task of selecting principals and teachers for government-aided degree colleges of UP.

“No one has the right to change the name of any individual. Even if the names of the cities have been changed, name of a writer or poet’s pen name cannot be altered by anyone. This should be corrected immediately,” said Ghazi.

“The commission has made no changes on its website in this regard. The information has been given on the site by some mischievous elements. It is being amended accordingly. This act of mischievous elements is being investigated by the cyber cell and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” said Shivji Malviya, deputy secretary, UP Higher Education Service Commission, in a communication.

