Urs of Shah Jahan: 1381m long ‘chadar’ to be offered on Tuesday

While the ‘divide’ seems to be on the rise during the hotly contested ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the three-day ‘Urs’ at Taj Mahal is here to ‘unite’ the society at large. People from all faith are involved in giving the final touch to 1381m long ‘chadar’, which is to be offered at the ‘Mazar’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan on the third and last day of the ‘Urs’ at Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A tradition ongoing since time immemorial, the premises of the white mausoleum will be filled with colours on Tuesday when this ‘Satrangi Hindustani chadar’ will enter from one of the gates of Taj Mahal and will travel towards the mausoleum held by people from all faith and religion.

“This is the 367th ‘Urs’ of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who built Taj Mahal and was buried here alongside empress Mumtaz Mahal, in whose memory this marvel in marble was created in the 17th century. Every year this ‘Urs’ is organised at Taj Mahal and is marked by a rare opportunity to view actual graves of the emperor and empress, which otherwise are not reachable as the door to the basement remains closed for the rest of the year, informed Munawwar Ali, the state convenor of Uttar Pradesh Aman Committee. The committee is involved in organising ‘Urs’ at Taj Mahal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tahiruddin ‘Tahir’ (78) is busy supervising final touches to the chadar. The veteran is the president of ‘Khuddam-e-Roza Urs Committee’ and says he has been looking after ‘chadar-poshi’ (offering of chadar) for the past thirty years and remembers his forefathers doing the same in the past.

“Jayareen (devotees) come on the occasion of ‘Urs’ at the ‘Mazar’ of Mughal Emperor and make a wish, which if met, brings them back and they offer a piece of cloth which are stitched together to make a ‘chadar’ and by the grace of Almighty, length of this ‘chadar’ keeps increasing every year,” claimed Tahiruddin.

Vipin Chahar,37, has a photo studio in Arjun Nagar locality of Agra city but makes sure to visit Tajganj area around Taj Mahal to be part of ‘Urs’ preparations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been coming here and joining the preparations for the past 10 to 12 years. People of every religion become part of ‘chadar-poshi’, and we are proud of the spirit of ‘Sulah-kul’ (peace and harmony) cherished in Agra,” says Chahar.

Johny Morwani is good at stitching and contributes his time to the making of ‘chadar’. “The colours of ‘chadar’ represent believers of all faith who feel pride in holding this ‘chadar’ as it moves towards the main mausoleum on the third day of Urs. We place ‘gota’ (lining) to make chadar attractive, and due care is taken while making it. Even tourists from foreign nations get fascinated by this multicolour ‘chadar’, stated Johny.

The entry to Taj Mahal premises was free of cost after 2 pm on Monday as it was on Sunday, and the entry will remain free all through the day on Tuesday, the third and final day of the ‘Urs’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON