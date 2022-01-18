Used to fight with Rahul a lot in childhood: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said her brother Rahul Gandhi and she were good friends though as children they had lots of fights in which her brother used to win. Priyanka was replying to a question on whether she had lots of fights with Rahul Gandhi as a child and who used to win in their childhood fights.

“Guess! Rahul used to win in such fights. I was 12-year-old when my grandmother (the late Indira Gandhi) was assassinated. We used to stay together. Following her (Indira Gandhi’s) assassination, we were not able to go to school. We completed all out studies and took examinations at home. So, my interaction with other children was stopped. We both used to be alone as my father used to travel a lot and our mother accompanied him. We were good friends and fought a lot too. But when any outsider came, we used to team up,” said Priyanka while replying to a question from Himanshi Goel on her Facebook live session.

Priyanka said she used to help her children in their home work too. “My daughter called up this morning to check her assignment. I was one of the aunts who used to help her children and their friends in home work. At times, I had to remain awake up till 4am to take care of children’s home work after returning from election campaigns,” she said in reply to a question of one Yogita Tomar.

Priyanka said her party has come out with the idea of online competitions following cancellation of marathon runs in view of fight against Covid-19. “We have same prizes for online competitions to be held on a large scale,” she said.

Priyanka used the occasion to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath alike. She said the Congress candidate cine actress Archana Gautam fielded from Hastinapur (SC) seat was being targeted for no reason. Priyanka said the Congress candidate was being asked such questions that would never be put to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other men. She targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP leadership on the issue of women empowerment when she was asked about Yogi’s observations that the women energy needed to be channelised. She said it reflected the BJP’s ideology towards empowerment of women.

Priyanka also used the occasion to urge women to support her party’s candidates in 2022 assembly polls. Asked why did the Congress field mother of Unnao rape victim and one Asha worker as other parties may consider such candidates weak, Priyanka said her party decided to filed them to give them power to fight these battles.

“It is possible that other parties take them to be weak. But how much these women have struggled. Atrocities have been perpetrated upon them. Our party felt they should be given an opportunity to get political power. We should give them an opportunity to stand up and take up their fight politically. This is why we have given them a ticket. We are with them. Our party is supporting them,” she said.

