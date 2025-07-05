Uttar Pradesh announces Buddhist, Sikh pilgrimage schemes with 10,000 aid per person

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to launch two new pilgrimage assistance schemes -- the Bauddha (Buddhist) Teertha Darshan Yojana and the ‘Panch Takht Yatra Yojana’ -- to facilitate spiritual travel for Buddhist and Sikh devotees, the state government said in a statement. The chief minister directed that the application process be kept entirely online, with priority given to people from economically weaker sections. (FILE PHOTO)

Chairing a high-level meeting, Adityanath said pilgrimages are a means of spiritual upliftment and social harmony, and it is the government’s responsibility to assist citizens in reaching places associated with their faith.

Under both proposed schemes, a minimum of ₹10,000 per person will be provided as financial assistance.

“Under these schemes, financial assistance will be provided to ensure easy access to sacred destinations,” the press statement said.

The purpose of the Bauddha Teerth Darshan Yojana is to help Hindu/Buddhist residents of Uttar Pradesh undertake pilgrimages to major Buddhist sites across the country. The chief minister directed that Buddhist monks be given priority in the selection of beneficiaries under this scheme.

Under the Panch Takht Yatra Yojana, Sikh devotees from Uttar Pradesh will be taken on a pilgrimage to the five sacred Takht Sahib sites of Sikhism.

These sites include Shri Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Shri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar, Punjab), Shri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Punjab), Shri Takht Sachkhand Shri Hazur Sahib (Nanded, Maharashtra), and Shri Harmandir Ji Sahib (Patna Sahib, Bihar).

The chief minister directed that the application process be kept entirely online, with priority given to people from economically weaker sections. The schemes will be operated in collaboration with IRCTC.

The chief minister directed officials to implement the schemes with the highest focus on convenience, safety and religious sentiments of devotees. He added that these initiatives would strengthen the state’s inclusive development policy and the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. They would also promote national integration under the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, he said.