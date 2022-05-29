Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model

Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.”

Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s economic model as a monk’s model, the BJP member said it was the best one.

Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The Allahabad West MLA and former minister also said care had been taken for every section of the society in the budget.

As the SP members had targeted the government in their address, Sidharth Nath Singh read out a couplet to make his point on how the BJP regime was working hard for the welfare of people while the SP members were only levelling accusations.

He said the BJP government had allocated funds for the minorities as well and Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP was going up consistently.

He targeted the Samajwadi Party regime, saying the BJP government constituted “Mati Kala Board” for the welfare of artisans while the SP government worked on mining, an apparent reference to an alleged scam.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ called the budget anti-youth and demanded that bathrooms should also be constructed for women in rural areas on the pattern of toilets being constructed there.

FUNDS FOR BACKDWARD CASTES, DALITS CUT: RAJBHAR

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday said the state government had slashed funds for the welfare of backward castes and dalits in the 2022-23 state budget.

Speaking in the debate on the budget in the assembly, Rajbhar said no fund was allocated for the marriage of women belonging to backward classes in the budget.

The state government deducted funds allocated for coaching of students belonging to weaker sections, he further said.

Rajbhar also said the UP Subordinate Service Commission had not made recruitment to any post in the last three years. The posts reserved for the backward communities were filled by the UP Public Service Commission, he alleged.

The government hospitals were facing a crisis of doctors and paramedical staff. There was a need for a caste census, he said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)