Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.”
Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s economic model as a monk’s model, the BJP member said it was the best one.
Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
The Allahabad West MLA and former minister also said care had been taken for every section of the society in the budget.
As the SP members had targeted the government in their address, Sidharth Nath Singh read out a couplet to make his point on how the BJP regime was working hard for the welfare of people while the SP members were only levelling accusations.
He said the BJP government had allocated funds for the minorities as well and Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP was going up consistently.
He targeted the Samajwadi Party regime, saying the BJP government constituted “Mati Kala Board” for the welfare of artisans while the SP government worked on mining, an apparent reference to an alleged scam.
Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ called the budget anti-youth and demanded that bathrooms should also be constructed for women in rural areas on the pattern of toilets being constructed there.
FUNDS FOR BACKDWARD CASTES, DALITS CUT: RAJBHAR
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday said the state government had slashed funds for the welfare of backward castes and dalits in the 2022-23 state budget.
Speaking in the debate on the budget in the assembly, Rajbhar said no fund was allocated for the marriage of women belonging to backward classes in the budget.
The state government deducted funds allocated for coaching of students belonging to weaker sections, he further said.
Rajbhar also said the UP Subordinate Service Commission had not made recruitment to any post in the last three years. The posts reserved for the backward communities were filled by the UP Public Service Commission, he alleged.
The government hospitals were facing a crisis of doctors and paramedical staff. There was a need for a caste census, he said.
(WITH PTI INPUTS)
-
Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Several union ministers from U. P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
-
Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad. Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
-
No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women. The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.
-
UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.
-
Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics