Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Appropriate decision to be taken after visit to state, says CEC

Amid three back-to-back developments that have triggered speculation about postponement of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in view of Omicron threat, the Election Commission of India will start its three-day visit to the state next week to assess the situation and review the poll preparations and chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Friday said in Dehradun that an appropriate decision will be taken after his UP visit next week.

While the political parties in the state gave mixed reactions to the speculation, the state government said it’s up to the central government and ECI.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting, especially over a gradual rise in Omicron (a variant of coronavirus) cases in the country. The same day, the Allahabad high court requested Prime Minister Modi and the Election Commission of India to consider postponement of the UP assembly elections for one or two months, given the rising Omicron cases in the country. The high court also requested the ECI to stop political rallies. The third development came in the form of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordering reintroduction of night curfew (11pm to 5am) across the state from Saturday (December 25).

All these three moves have triggered widespread speculation about the likelihood of poll postponement.

A senior state government officer said: “It’s for the central government and ECI to decide on the state elections. We will do as told (by them).”

In reply to a question, CEC Sushil Chandra said to reporters in Dehradun: “I will be visiting UP next week. An appropriate decision, as required by the situation, will be taken after we review it.”

The CEC was asked whether deferment of polls was possible as the bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad high court had on Thursday expressed concern over the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus while requesting the PM and ECI to consider postponing the UP polls for a month or two.

The full bench of the Election Commission of India is slated to begin its three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on December 28.

On the Uttarakhand situation, CEC Sushil Chandra said he had asked chief secretary SS Sandhu about Omicron cases in the state and was told that there was only one case of the latest variant of Covid-19 there. UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur are scheduled to go to the polls together early next year.

The CEC also spoke of various safeguards taken by the commission due to Covid but sought to assure that whatever is required will be done as per the “Constitutional position” to check the spread of the virus.

While Samajwadi Party favoured polls on schedule, the Congress supported deferment. The Rashtriya Lok Dal said the BJP may want to buy time for a damage control exercise in the state.

Congress spokesperson Zishan Haider said: “Elections should be postponed. But this government will not let it happen and it will not stop its poll machine. This is what this government did with the Bengal (West Bengal) assembly elections and UP panchayat polls — both were held amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.”

“Imagine, on the one hand, the government has announced night curfew, but there is no stopping the Modi, Yog rallies during the days,” he added.

Samajwadi Party MLC Udaiveer Singh said: “The polls should and can be held on time.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) spokesperson Anupam Mishra said: “It is the failure of PM Modi and his government. And even if the situation is so sensitive, there is no stopping the rallies of BJP leaders in the state.”

“BJP may use Omicron to buy some time to do damage control,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)