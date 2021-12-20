Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Eighth phase of Akhilesh’s Vijay Yatra in Mainpuri on Tuesday

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has also announced that the ninth phase of the Vijay Yatra will commence in Unnao on December 28
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will start the eighth phase of his Vijay Yatra from the party’s pocket borough Mainpuri on Tuesday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. After covering the district, the yatra will go to Etah.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said: “Samajwadi Vijay rath will continue to ride...the public support will go on increasing.”

On Sunday, the SP chief had attacked the BJP government over income tax raids on some of its leaders and said: “If they (BJP government) think that they can halt the Samajwadi Vijay rath, then they are mistaken. The rath will stop only when the SP government is installed in the state.”

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also announced that the ninth phase of the Vijay Yatra will commence in Unnao on December 28. Earlier, Akhilesh’s yatra had covered Rae Bareli in the seventh phase. During the yatra, the SP chief rides a motorised rath or campaign bus from which he addresses people at various stops on the route.

