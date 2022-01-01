Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati hits back at Amit Shah over jibe
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati hits back at Amit Shah over jibe

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also said the crowd in the rallies organised by the BJP and Congress (wherever these parties are in power), mostly comprised government servants or ticket seekers
Mayawati has said there is no need for other parties to worry about the BSP. (FILE PHOTO)
Mayawati has said there is no need for other parties to worry about the BSP. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over his jibe wherein he had said “behenji chunav aa gaya hai, bahar nikaliye (behenji, elections are here, start campaigning)” in the context of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls’

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of holding political rallies at public expense when in power, the BSP chief Mayawati claimed that funds contributed by the poor to the government exchequer was keeping the ruling party warm.

She also advised “other parties” to not worry about the BSP.

Addressing a public meeting in Moradabad on Thursday in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Amit Shah had said that Mayawati was “afraid” and also alleged that she was yet to shake off the cold.

“Behenji ki toh abhi thand hi nahin udi hai ... woh bhaiybhit hain .. behenji chunaav aa gaya hai, thoda bahut bahar nikaliye, baad mein ye na kehna ki maine prachaar nahi kiya tha (behenji hasn’t shaken off the cold yet. She is afraid. Behenji elections are here, now step out a little else don’t say later that you didn’t campaign),” Shah had said in his first sharp, pointed attack on Mayawati during the UP assembly poll campaign. The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are due to be held early this year.

Mayawati said the crowd in the rallies organised by the BJP and Congress (wherever these parties are in power), mostly comprised government servants or ticket seekers.

“Despite taunts directed at me by political parties, my party believes in doing things differently,” she said. Unlike these parties, her party’s campaigns are funded by poor voters of her party, she further said.

“If I, too, like these parties, start holding mass campaigns close to the polls, the poor won’t be able to take the burden of holding rallies during the elections,” she said. When out of power, the BJP and the Congress, too, don’t hold rallies months ahead of the elections, Mayawati said.

“The BJP and the Congress, too, when in power, start resorting to airy-fairy announcements, foundation stone laying functions and inaugurations, about two and half months ahead of elections. In these public meetings, government money is wasted,” she said.

At its public meetings, the BJP has been targeting Mayawati referring her to as “bua” though the bulk of the attack is directed at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav whom the party leaders have been referring to as “babua”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manish Chandra Pandey

    Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based assistant editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write off beat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans but from the newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out