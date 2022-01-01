Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati hits back at Amit Shah over jibe

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over his jibe wherein he had said “behenji chunav aa gaya hai, bahar nikaliye (behenji, elections are here, start campaigning)” in the context of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls’

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of holding political rallies at public expense when in power, the BSP chief Mayawati claimed that funds contributed by the poor to the government exchequer was keeping the ruling party warm.

She also advised “other parties” to not worry about the BSP.

Addressing a public meeting in Moradabad on Thursday in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Amit Shah had said that Mayawati was “afraid” and also alleged that she was yet to shake off the cold.

“Behenji ki toh abhi thand hi nahin udi hai ... woh bhaiybhit hain .. behenji chunaav aa gaya hai, thoda bahut bahar nikaliye, baad mein ye na kehna ki maine prachaar nahi kiya tha (behenji hasn’t shaken off the cold yet. She is afraid. Behenji elections are here, now step out a little else don’t say later that you didn’t campaign),” Shah had said in his first sharp, pointed attack on Mayawati during the UP assembly poll campaign. The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are due to be held early this year.

Mayawati said the crowd in the rallies organised by the BJP and Congress (wherever these parties are in power), mostly comprised government servants or ticket seekers.

“Despite taunts directed at me by political parties, my party believes in doing things differently,” she said. Unlike these parties, her party’s campaigns are funded by poor voters of her party, she further said.

“If I, too, like these parties, start holding mass campaigns close to the polls, the poor won’t be able to take the burden of holding rallies during the elections,” she said. When out of power, the BJP and the Congress, too, don’t hold rallies months ahead of the elections, Mayawati said.

“The BJP and the Congress, too, when in power, start resorting to airy-fairy announcements, foundation stone laying functions and inaugurations, about two and half months ahead of elections. In these public meetings, government money is wasted,” she said.

At its public meetings, the BJP has been targeting Mayawati referring her to as “bua” though the bulk of the attack is directed at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav whom the party leaders have been referring to as “babua”.

