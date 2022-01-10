Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Most parties yet to start declaring candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP), usually the first to name its candidates in previous polls, has changed its strategy and is keeping its cards close to its chest this time just as most of the state’s other main political parties, barring the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are also yet to declare their nominees for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that will begin on February 10.

The two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, have always declared nominees after the poll notification and this time looks to be no different.

On the other hand, the BSP has already named over 100 candidates and party chief Mayawati on Sunday held a meeting in Lucknow to finalise the rest of the tickets.

As for the Aam Aadmi Party, its district president Mahendra Singh said: “Our party has declared 210 tickets so far and more will be named in the days to come.”

Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, “We always declare tickets after the notification. The party is likely to begin declaring candidates in a day or two.”

As for the BJP, senior party leader and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “The Central Parliamentary Board of the party declares candidates, and the process will begin soon.”

The SP had declared its first list of candidates for 2017 state elections as early as March 2016 and for 2012 in April 2011.

To be sure, by the time the election commission notifies the polls, the party continues releasing lists and amending them. For the 2017 polls, the then SP state president Shivpal Yadav had declared the party’s first list in March 2016 and more subsequently. But after the Yadav family feud turned intense and Akhilesh Yadav became the national president of the party while sacking Shivpal, the party scrapped all the previous lists. It then declared the actual list post-notification after allying with the Congress.

But this time, the SP chief has not declared any candidates so far.

The SP always deployed the early declaration strategy to give the candidates maximum possible time to project themselves in their respective constituencies and do most of their warm-up campaign before the election code of conduct came into force.

So, why is it different this time?

Declaring the candidates early had been the strategy of the party founder and the then national president of the party, Mulayam Singh Yadav. But, this time it is Akhilesh Yadav who is taking the party into the polls, just as in 2017 when he eventually became the party chief. Till December 2016, the situation was different. Mulayam was the party’s national president and Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav was the state unit chief. Shivpal had declared the first list of party candidates in early 2016. Amid the Yadav family feud later that year, the party saw parallel lists of candidates, one by Shivpal and the other by Akhilesh. In January 2017, when Akhilesh became the SP national president and Naresh Uttam Patel the state president, the party scrapped all of Shivpal’s lists and even those of Akhilesh went.

The party later declared candidates for 311 seats and its alliance partner Congress declared candidates on 114 seats.

Akhilesh has junked the headstart strategy, opting instead for a “sure-footed approach”, said a senior SP leader.

In a meeting last month with the party’s district and assembly constituency presidents, Akhilesh went to the extent of asking them to keep their ears close to the ground to check whom the BJP and the rival parties are going to field and also prepare a list of party’s probable winnable candidates. This directive came even though SP had closed its process of inviting applications from the aspiring candidates for each of the seats in September 2021.

The SP leader also said that another factor that led to delaying the candidates’ declaration was the alliances that the party was making.

“Soon the party and its alliance partners will begin declaring candidates,” said SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The SP has allied with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahan Dal for the western UP region, with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Janwadi Party (Socialist) for eastern UP areas and Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) for the Yadav belt.

