Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Stakes high in Braj region with focus on Mathura

The Braj region with 40 assembly seats has emerged as one of the focal points of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls this time as it is home to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

There is speculation that Mathura is in the race to become a VVIP assembly seat as a party MLC has demanded that chief minister Yogi Adityanath be fielded as the BJP candidate there.

The region has produced a mixed bag of results in the past parliamentary and assembly elections. The Braj region comprises Agra and Aligarh divisions, each having four districts.

Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri are the four districts in Agra division with a total of 23 assembly seats. The districts of Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras comprise Aligarh division having 17 assembly seats.

DOMINANCE OF BJP

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the Agra, Fatehpur Sikri (Agra Rural), Firozabad and Mathura seats. The party showed its dominance in Aligarh division, too, and won and all three parliamentary seats there —Aligarh, Etah and Hathras.

While the BJP bagged all the seven other seats in the Braj region, the Mainpuri parliamentary seat remained loyal to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

This time, the BJP is under pressure to repeat the performance of the 2017 assembly elections when it made a clean sweep, winning all nine seats in Agra district, all four seats in Etah district, all seven seats in Aligarh district and all three seats in Kasganj district. The BJP also won four seats each in Firozabad and Mathura districts and two seats in Hathras district but lost one seat each in Mathura and Hathras to the BSP. The SP won the Firozabad seat. In Mainpuri, the SP won three seats and the BJP one.

The BJP won 34 of the 40 seats in the Braj region in the 2017 assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party bagged four assembly seats and the BSP two. The Congress and the RLD drew a blank.

In the 2012 assembly elections, the SP was the clear winner in the region with 19 assembly seats, the BSP bagged 11 seats and the BJP three seats. The RLD won six seats, including three each in Mathura and Aligarh as Jats remained loyal to the party. The Congress won one seat in Mathura.

STALWARTS OF BRAJ REGION

Former Prime Minister the late Chaudhary Charan Singh had been a student of Agra College and his legacy continued to have its say in the Jat dominated constituencies in Mathura and Aligarh. His grandson Jayant Chaudhary won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and the Mant (Mathura) assembly seat in 2012. Chaudhary Charan Singh’s wife Gayatri Devi and daughter Dr Gyanwati had contested from Mathura and Aligarh with mixed results in parliamentary and assembly polls.

Bateshwar, also known as “mini Kashi” in Agra district, is the ancestral village of former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav taught at a school in Mainpuri before entering active politics.

Former chief minister Kalyan Singh, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, is fondly remembered as Babuji in Aligarh, Etah and Kasganj, the three districts where the BJP won all 14 assembly seats in 2017.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019, riding on the Modi wave. She had defeated RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary in 2014.

ISSUES AND SCENARIO

Mathura, along with Ayodhya and Kashi, is among the three most prominent religious cities in UP. But it is for first time that Mathura has emerged as an election issue due to it being the location of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Mathura enjoys the reputation of being the most visited city, probably second only to Gorakhpur, by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He has been in Mathura nearly 30 times in his five-year term. The impact of this was seen with Mathura being given the status of “teerth” (pilgrimage).

“For the BJP, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura is not an election issue, but an issue of respecting our cultural heritage which any nation should be proud of. It was SP president Akhilesh Yadav who equated Sardar Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and made it an issue. The BJP does not resort to such gimmicks and is all set to repeat the performance of the 2017 state assembly elections on the issues of development, law and order situation, pro farmer and pro poor initiatives,” said Surendra Gupta, the BJP’s Braj kshetra (region) vice-president.

On the other hand, Dr Rahat Abrar, the former director of Urdu Academy at Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, says, “However hard one tries to make Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi or Jinnah an election issue, the voters seem to be prudent enough and have attained “political maturity” to think about the real issues. The BJP does face resentment amongst youth, farmers and poor for inflation, unemployment and the alleged anti-farmer policies. The SP-RLD combine seems to be in a position to reap the harvest of anti-incumbency in this belt of the Braj region supported by strong inclination amongst Jats and Muslims towards the alliance.”

The farmers’ agitation, which was much stronger in other areas of western Uttar Pradesh, did not find as vocal a resonance in the Braj region but RLD state spokesperson Kaptan Singh Chahar is confident about revival of the party under Jayant Chaudhary’s leadership in alliance with the SP.

Having switched recently from the RLD to the Congress, Anil Chaudhary, chairman of the Kisan Congress in Western UP, argues that the Congress is not a spent force in the Braj region.

“The Congress had an MLA from Mathura till the 2012 assembly polls. It won the Mathura and Aligarh Lok Sabha seats in 2004. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working day and night for the revival of the Congress in the Braj region,” said Anil Chaudhary, a prominent Jat leader.

“It was the Congress which brought the new land acquisition bill paving the way for better prices to farmer for their land acquired. It was in 2013 when the Congress brought a proposal for reservation to Jats in the central government jobs as backward (although the move got struck in court),” Anil Chaudhary claimed.

