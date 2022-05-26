Uttar Pradesh budget: 276.66 crore earmarked for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force set up on lines of CISF

The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has earmarked ₹ 276.66 crore for the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, the state government has proposed ₹730.88 crore for strengthening the police emergency management system. The Uttar Pradesh budget has also earmarked ₹ 250 crore for the purchase of safety equipment, arms and ammunitions for district police stations. In addition, ₹ 800 crore has been proposed for police housing for non-residential buildings and ₹ 300 crore for residential/non-residential buildings in newly created districts while ₹65.7 crore is for purchasing land for police lines in newly created districts.

Under the Safe City Scheme, women safety programmes will be launched in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj with ₹523.34 crore.

For the safety and security of women and girls, the state government has set up “Women Help Desk” at all 1535 police stations of the state, designating women beat constables.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To promote women’s participation in the police, the government has allotted 10,370 women beats to 2,740 women police personnel in districts of the state. Besides, three women Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Budaun are to be set up for maximum participation of women.

The budget proposes ₹20 crore for the safety and empowerment of women and skill development under the Mission Shakti programme in the micro and small-scale industries sector. It has also proposed ₹72.5 crore for a women empowerment scheme.

The government plans to set up cyber help desk at district level in every district of the state to curb cybercrime and assist people in getting their lost money back.

The “Women and Child Protection Organisation” formed in August 2020 is being implemented/supervised by the additional director general of police, Women and Child Protection Organization, Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}