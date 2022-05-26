Uttar Pradesh budget: ₹276.66 crore earmarked for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force set up on lines of CISF
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has earmarked ₹ 276.66 crore for the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Besides, the state government has proposed ₹730.88 crore for strengthening the police emergency management system. The Uttar Pradesh budget has also earmarked ₹ 250 crore for the purchase of safety equipment, arms and ammunitions for district police stations. In addition, ₹ 800 crore has been proposed for police housing for non-residential buildings and ₹ 300 crore for residential/non-residential buildings in newly created districts while ₹65.7 crore is for purchasing land for police lines in newly created districts.
Under the Safe City Scheme, women safety programmes will be launched in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj with ₹523.34 crore.
For the safety and security of women and girls, the state government has set up “Women Help Desk” at all 1535 police stations of the state, designating women beat constables.
To promote women’s participation in the police, the government has allotted 10,370 women beats to 2,740 women police personnel in districts of the state. Besides, three women Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Budaun are to be set up for maximum participation of women.
The budget proposes ₹20 crore for the safety and empowerment of women and skill development under the Mission Shakti programme in the micro and small-scale industries sector. It has also proposed ₹72.5 crore for a women empowerment scheme.
The government plans to set up cyber help desk at district level in every district of the state to curb cybercrime and assist people in getting their lost money back.
The “Women and Child Protection Organisation” formed in August 2020 is being implemented/supervised by the additional director general of police, Women and Child Protection Organization, Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh budget: Ongoing minority welfare schemes get ₹1782 crore; mixed response from clerics
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has allocated ₹ 1782 crore for the ongoing minority welfare schemes that aim to bring development to the minority institutions and minority inhabited areas. The budget has earmarked ₹ 600 crore for the pre-matric scholarship programmes for students belonging to the minority community. It has also allocated ₹195.50 crore for the post-metric scholarship programme and ₹ 479.07 crore for the modernisation of Arbi-Farsi madarsas here in state.
Banthia commission OBC report expected in June first week, state cabinet told
Mumbai: The state cabinet was on Thursday told that the report of the Banthia commission has collated 99% of the information it needed from the local level and the report is expected to be submitted in the first week of June. Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal told the cabinet that the government closely coordinating with the Banthia commission to ensure that the process was track.
Mumbai man goes missing during solo trip to Azerbaijan
Mumbai: A 28-year-old travel enthusiast from Mumbai, Manikanth Kondaveeti, has gone missing during a solo trip to Azerbaijan. His family members said they haven't heard from him since May 12. According to his brother Dharan, Manikanth, who worked with Tech Mahindra as a French language expert, left Delhi for Azerbaijan via a connecting flight from Sharjah and reached Baku on April 26.
Akhilesh Yadav slams U.P. Budget, calls it a ‘mere web of data’
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the U.P. Budget presented by the Bharatiya Janta Party government is a mere web of data and numbers. “The public interest is missing in the budget,” he said. Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said, the BJP government has presented its sixth budget but nothing has increased in the budget but everything has decreased. Actually, this is not a budget but a mere allocation of the funds.
BJP, allies hail budget, opposition says it lacks ‘credibility’
Political reactions to the state budget, first by the Yogi 2.0 government, were on expected lines with the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies praising the budget tabled by the finance minister Suresh Khanna and opposition dubbing it a pack of lies, on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the budget while the opposition said it was unrealistic and unreliable. Yadav also said that the BJP government has brought with it double inflation.
