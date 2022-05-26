Uttar Pradesh budget: BJP showcases its social outreach plan on road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The social outreach component occupied a substantial chunk of the Uttar Pradesh budget on Thursday with the announcement of a series of steps to bring the poor, destitute and differently-abled under the social security network. This was the first budget of the Yogi government 2.0

Those who will benefit from the announcements include elderly priests, children of masons and street vendors among others.

The government made provisions in the Uttar Pradesh budget for marriages of daughters of the poor and underlined outlays for the differently-abled poor.

Political experts said the thrust on social security showcased the Yogi government 2.0 plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The government has set aside a token provision of ₹1 crore for setting up of a board to implement schemes for elderly priests and saints.

“This group was largely neglected so far in the state and now, the Yogi government 2.0 will look after their welfare, too,” a BJP lawmaker said.

A provision of ₹7053 crore has been made in the budget for providing ₹1000 monthly old age pension to the poor, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said in his budget speech. The state government said that this facility was already being provided to an estimated 56 lakh elderly poor.

“The government intended to enlist more eligible beneficiaries under the scheme,” officials said. A few BJP lawmakers, while asserting that the budget announcements will be undertaken with all seriousness, said the exercise was part of efforts to increase the social security network to a majority of eligible beneficiaries.

For children (between 6 to 12 years of age) of masons registered with the government, the government has decided to set up Atal residential schools in all the 18 divisions of the state and ₹300 crore has been proposed for their construction in the budget.

The government is in the process of setting up 19 model street vending zones in 10 cities of the state, the finance minister said.

“The government has so far distributed loans to more than 8.45 lakh street vendors,” he said.

He added that the government was running 130 shelter homes for the urban destitute.

“An outlay of ₹4032 crore has been proposed for ensuring an increased pension of ₹1000 to all eligible destitute women. Already, 31 lakh women have benefitted under the scheme,” Khanna said.

Pension under this head was ₹500 and was increased to ₹1000 by Yogi Adityanath in its first government from 2017 to 2022.

Unveiling its pro-poor focus, the state government has also provided ₹600 crore for holding mass marriage functions under the ‘Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivaah Yojana’, the chief minister’s mass marriage scheme.

For the differently-abled poor, the Yogi government after increasing the monthly help from ₹300 to ₹1000 (post 2017), has now proposed an outlay of ₹1000 crore for the purpose. Around 11 lakh differently-abled poor are benefitting from it, officials said.

The Yogi government 2.0 has also set aside ₹34 crore for such differently-abled poor who suffered from leprosy. In cases of death of manual scavengers, the state government has proposed ₹1.5 crore.