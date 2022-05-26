Uttar Pradesh budget in sync with aspirations of 25 crore people of state: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 the state’s biggest ever. He said it was an example of efficient financial management in sync with the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state.

Describing it as all-inclusive and integrated-development oriented, he said the budget would pave the way for making the state a trillion dollar economy in five years and transform it into the country’s biggest economy.

“The very first budget of the government makes provision for 97 of the 130 promises made in the BJP’s 2022 UP assembly poll Sankalp Patra (poll manifesto)”, Yogi Adityanath said.

“The government will bring in a supplementary budget in December,” Yogi Adityanath announced at a press conference at the U.P. Vidhan Bhavan soon after the state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the Yogi government 2.0’s first budget in the state assembly on Thursday.

“The budget has made a provision of ₹54,883 crore towards executing the 97 Sankalps (poll promises),” Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that the budget size is ₹6.15 lakh crore and “is the vision for the next five years and will usher in a bright future.”

He also said in the last five years, the government has doubled the size of UP’s economy.

The Uttar Pradesh budget has made provision of over ₹3300 crore towards fulfilling the promise of two free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, established a price stabilisation fund for farmers ensuring MSP (minimum support price) for crops such as potato, tomato, onions etc. It has a provision for making Bundelkhand shift entirely to natural farming in the next five years. The Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme will provide 40% subsidy to boatmen to buy boats, he said.

“The government also makes provision for family survey towards the aim of providing job or self-employment to at least one member of each family,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said there was a ₹500 crore provision towards doubling MBBS and PG seats and ₹201 crore for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya.

Elaborating on better financial management by the government, Yogi said that the government could increase the size of the budget as it expanded the revenue net and raised ₹90,000 crore through revenue.

He explained: “The Centre had raised the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit for the states for from 3% to 4.5%. When the FRBM limit was 3%, our fiscal deficit was within this limit. It used to be 2.96-2.97%. When during the Covid first wave, the Centre extended the limit to 4% and then subsequently 4.5%, the U.P fiscal deficit is likely to be below 3.96% and now that the development and business activities are rising, the fiscal deficit is likely to go further below.”

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and Jal Shakti minister and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the press conference.