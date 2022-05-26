Uttar Pradesh budget in sync with aspirations of 25 crore people of state: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 the state’s biggest ever. He said it was an example of efficient financial management in sync with the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state.
Describing it as all-inclusive and integrated-development oriented, he said the budget would pave the way for making the state a trillion dollar economy in five years and transform it into the country’s biggest economy.
“The very first budget of the government makes provision for 97 of the 130 promises made in the BJP’s 2022 UP assembly poll Sankalp Patra (poll manifesto)”, Yogi Adityanath said.
“The government will bring in a supplementary budget in December,” Yogi Adityanath announced at a press conference at the U.P. Vidhan Bhavan soon after the state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the Yogi government 2.0’s first budget in the state assembly on Thursday.
“The budget has made a provision of ₹54,883 crore towards executing the 97 Sankalps (poll promises),” Yogi Adityanath said.
He said that the budget size is ₹6.15 lakh crore and “is the vision for the next five years and will usher in a bright future.”
He also said in the last five years, the government has doubled the size of UP’s economy.
The Uttar Pradesh budget has made provision of over ₹3300 crore towards fulfilling the promise of two free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, established a price stabilisation fund for farmers ensuring MSP (minimum support price) for crops such as potato, tomato, onions etc. It has a provision for making Bundelkhand shift entirely to natural farming in the next five years. The Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme will provide 40% subsidy to boatmen to buy boats, he said.
“The government also makes provision for family survey towards the aim of providing job or self-employment to at least one member of each family,” he said.
Yogi Adityanath said there was a ₹500 crore provision towards doubling MBBS and PG seats and ₹201 crore for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya.
Elaborating on better financial management by the government, Yogi said that the government could increase the size of the budget as it expanded the revenue net and raised ₹90,000 crore through revenue.
He explained: “The Centre had raised the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit for the states for from 3% to 4.5%. When the FRBM limit was 3%, our fiscal deficit was within this limit. It used to be 2.96-2.97%. When during the Covid first wave, the Centre extended the limit to 4% and then subsequently 4.5%, the U.P fiscal deficit is likely to be below 3.96% and now that the development and business activities are rising, the fiscal deficit is likely to go further below.”
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and Jal Shakti minister and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the press conference.
Uttar Pradesh budget: ₹276.66 crore earmarked for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force set up on lines of CISF
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has earmarked ₹ 276.66 crore for the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. Besides, the state government has proposed ₹730.88 crore for strengthening the police emergency management system. The Uttar Pradesh budget has also earmarked ₹ 250 crore for the purchase of safety equipment, arms and ammunitions for district police stations.
Uttar Pradesh budget: Ongoing minority welfare schemes get ₹1782 crore; mixed response from clerics
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has allocated ₹ 1782 crore for the ongoing minority welfare schemes that aim to bring development to the minority institutions and minority inhabited areas. The budget has earmarked ₹ 600 crore for the pre-matric scholarship programmes for students belonging to the minority community. It has also allocated ₹195.50 crore for the post-metric scholarship programme and ₹ 479.07 crore for the modernisation of Arbi-Farsi madarsas here in state.
Banthia commission OBC report expected in June first week, state cabinet told
Mumbai: The state cabinet was on Thursday told that the report of the Banthia commission has collated 99% of the information it needed from the local level and the report is expected to be submitted in the first week of June. Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal told the cabinet that the government closely coordinating with the Banthia commission to ensure that the process was track.
Mumbai man goes missing during solo trip to Azerbaijan
Mumbai: A 28-year-old travel enthusiast from Mumbai, Manikanth Kondaveeti, has gone missing during a solo trip to Azerbaijan. His family members said they haven't heard from him since May 12. According to his brother Dharan, Manikanth, who worked with Tech Mahindra as a French language expert, left Delhi for Azerbaijan via a connecting flight from Sharjah and reached Baku on April 26.
Akhilesh Yadav slams U.P. Budget, calls it a ‘mere web of data’
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the U.P. Budget presented by the Bharatiya Janta Party government is a mere web of data and numbers. “The public interest is missing in the budget,” he said. Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said, the BJP government has presented its sixth budget but nothing has increased in the budget but everything has decreased. Actually, this is not a budget but a mere allocation of the funds.
