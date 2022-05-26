Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh budget: Ongoing minority welfare schemes get 1782 crore; mixed response from clerics

Uttar Pradesh budget earmarks ₹ 600 crore for pre-matric scholarship programmes, ₹ 479.07 crore for modernisation of madarsas
A view of the state assembly during the presentation of the Uttar Pradesh budget in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 10:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has allocated 1782 crore for the ongoing minority welfare schemes that aim to bring development to the minority institutions and minority inhabited areas.

A majority of clerics in Uttar Pradesh gave the thumbs up to the budgetary allocation while a few called it below expectation.

The budget has earmarked 600 crore for the pre-matric scholarship programmes for students belonging to the minority community. It has also allocated 195.50 crore for the post-metric scholarship programme and 479.07 crore for the modernisation of Arbi-Farsi madarsas here in state.

In addition, it has proposed 508.18 crore for development of the minority dominated areas, including establishment of potable water facilities, construction of roads and educational institutes.

“It’s a balanced budget as the U.P. government has allocated a sizable amount to the minority welfare schemes and educational institutes,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah and chairman of Darul-Uloom Farangi Mahali

Some other clerics, however, said no new allocation has been made in the budget.

“I can’t see anything new. The pre and post scholarship is an old scheme. The madarsa modernisation scheme is also not a new thing as under the scheme teachers engaged in the madarsa are paid,” another cleric said.

