Uttar Pradesh budget: Ongoing minority welfare schemes get 1782 crore; mixed response from clerics

The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has allocated ₹ 1782 crore for the ongoing minority welfare schemes that aim to bring development to the minority institutions and minority inhabited areas.

A majority of clerics in Uttar Pradesh gave the thumbs up to the budgetary allocation while a few called it below expectation.

The budget has earmarked ₹ 600 crore for the pre-matric scholarship programmes for students belonging to the minority community. It has also allocated ₹195.50 crore for the post-metric scholarship programme and ₹ 479.07 crore for the modernisation of Arbi-Farsi madarsas here in state.

In addition, it has proposed ₹ 508.18 crore for development of the minority dominated areas, including establishment of potable water facilities, construction of roads and educational institutes.

“It’s a balanced budget as the U.P. government has allocated a sizable amount to the minority welfare schemes and educational institutes,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah and chairman of Darul-Uloom Farangi Mahali

Some other clerics, however, said no new allocation has been made in the budget.

“I can’t see anything new. The pre and post scholarship is an old scheme. The madarsa modernisation scheme is also not a new thing as under the scheme teachers engaged in the madarsa are paid,” another cleric said.