Uttar Pradesh budget: State's indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh budget: State’s indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years

Debt does not reflect badly on economy as long as repayment is done on time, says state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna
The state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna presents the Uttar Pradesh budget in the state assembly in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s indebtedness has nearly tripled in the past 10 years. It has gone up from 2,25,123.59 crore at the end of 2012-2013 and is poised to reach 6,66,153.39 crore on March 31, 2023, according to the state government’s analysis given in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23.

The state government’s debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio will also increase from 30.9% in 2012-13 to 32.5% in 2022-23.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said debt did not reflect badly on the economy.

“This is all right as long as we are paying back our debt well in time,” said Khanna. He said the state government has to borrow more to deploy funds for development projects.

“Rising indebtedness of the state government is not a healthy trend. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management ACT (FRBM) committee headed by former revenue secretary NK Singh had mandated debt-to GSDP ratio of 20% by the financial year 2022-23. The state government should also make efforts to bring down its fiscal deficit and search for new sources along with ensuring better tax compliance,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department of economics, Lucknow University.

The state government will also have to work hard to achieve its objective of taking the size of the GSDP to one trillion dollars in next five years. It is in the process of appointing a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the GSDP’s size. The consultant is likely to tasked to take the GSDP up by nearly four times.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has so far given top priority to the task of taking the state’s economy to the size of a trillion dollars.

In its advance estimates, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated the GSDP for 2021-22 was about Rs. 19.10 lakh crore. The state government’s own estimates indicate U.P’s GSDP will reach 20.48 lakh crore by the end of 2022-23.

“The GSDP’s growth from 19.10 lakh crore in 2021-22 to 2022-23 indicates a growth of only 7.22% at current prices. The GSDP needs to go up nearly four times in five years and this will need a growth of 32%,” said Tyagi.

The state government’s fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP is estimated to go up from 2.64% of GSDP in 2012-13 to 3.96% of the GSDP in 2022-23.

