Uttar Pradesh budget: State’s indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years
Uttar Pradesh’s indebtedness has nearly tripled in the past 10 years. It has gone up from ₹ 2,25,123.59 crore at the end of 2012-2013 and is poised to reach ₹6,66,153.39 crore on March 31, 2023, according to the state government’s analysis given in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23.
The state government’s debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio will also increase from 30.9% in 2012-13 to 32.5% in 2022-23.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said debt did not reflect badly on the economy.
“This is all right as long as we are paying back our debt well in time,” said Khanna. He said the state government has to borrow more to deploy funds for development projects.
“Rising indebtedness of the state government is not a healthy trend. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management ACT (FRBM) committee headed by former revenue secretary NK Singh had mandated debt-to GSDP ratio of 20% by the financial year 2022-23. The state government should also make efforts to bring down its fiscal deficit and search for new sources along with ensuring better tax compliance,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department of economics, Lucknow University.
The state government will also have to work hard to achieve its objective of taking the size of the GSDP to one trillion dollars in next five years. It is in the process of appointing a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the GSDP’s size. The consultant is likely to tasked to take the GSDP up by nearly four times.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has so far given top priority to the task of taking the state’s economy to the size of a trillion dollars.
In its advance estimates, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated the GSDP for 2021-22 was about Rs. 19.10 lakh crore. The state government’s own estimates indicate U.P’s GSDP will reach ₹20.48 lakh crore by the end of 2022-23.
“The GSDP’s growth from ₹19.10 lakh crore in 2021-22 to 2022-23 indicates a growth of only 7.22% at current prices. The GSDP needs to go up nearly four times in five years and this will need a growth of 32%,” said Tyagi.
The state government’s fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP is estimated to go up from 2.64% of GSDP in 2012-13 to 3.96% of the GSDP in 2022-23.
U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’
Farmer and opposition leaders have described the UP government's budget as “gimmickry of data” and have said it had nothing new for the benefit and welfare of farmers. Western UP is a sugarcane belt and the state government claimed in the budget that the payment of ₹1.72 lakh crore disbursed to farmers as their sugarcane dues till May 16, is ₹77,530 crore more than the five years accumulated payment of ₹95,215 crore.
Uttar Pradesh budget in sync with aspirations of 25 crore people of state: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 the state's biggest ever. He said it was an example of efficient financial management in sync with the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state. Describing it as all-inclusive and integrated-development oriented, he said the budget would pave the way for making the state a trillion dollar economy in five years and transform it into the country's biggest economy.
Uttar Pradesh budget: ₹276.66 crore earmarked for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force set up on lines of CISF
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has earmarked ₹ 276.66 crore for the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. Besides, the state government has proposed ₹730.88 crore for strengthening the police emergency management system. The Uttar Pradesh budget has also earmarked ₹ 250 crore for the purchase of safety equipment, arms and ammunitions for district police stations.
Uttar Pradesh budget: Ongoing minority welfare schemes get ₹1782 crore; mixed response from clerics
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has allocated ₹ 1782 crore for the ongoing minority welfare schemes that aim to bring development to the minority institutions and minority inhabited areas. The budget has earmarked ₹ 600 crore for the pre-matric scholarship programmes for students belonging to the minority community. It has also allocated ₹195.50 crore for the post-metric scholarship programme and ₹ 479.07 crore for the modernisation of Arbi-Farsi madarsas here in state.
Banthia commission OBC report expected in June first week, state cabinet told
Mumbai: The state cabinet was on Thursday told that the report of the Banthia commission has collated 99% of the information it needed from the local level and the report is expected to be submitted in the first week of June. Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal told the cabinet that the government closely coordinating with the Banthia commission to ensure that the process was track.
