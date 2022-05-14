Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on May 26, session may have eight sittings

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna will present the Uttar Pradesh budget in the state assembly here on May 26, three days after the U.P. legislature’s budget session begins on May 23.

Governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the state legislature at the assembly hall on May 23 to mark the opening of the budget session, the first after the constitution of the 18th Uttar Pradesh assembly (Vidhan Sabha).

A tentative programme from May 23 to 31 indicates the state assembly may have eight sittings. The House is likely to take up the motion of thanks to the governor’s address for debate on May 24, 25 and 26. The same may be passed on May 27. The general debate on the Uttar Pradesh budget may begin on May 28. The annual budget is likely to be passed on May 31.

Besides getting the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 passed, the state government proposes to table four ordinances that have been promulgated after the last session of the state assembly.

These ordinances that are likely to be replaced by bills include the Bhatkhande Rajya Sanskriti Vishwavidyalya Ordinance 2022, the Uttar Pradesh State University (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 and the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.