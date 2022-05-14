Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on May 26, session may have eight sittings
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna will present the Uttar Pradesh budget in the state assembly here on May 26, three days after the U.P. legislature’s budget session begins on May 23.
Governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the state legislature at the assembly hall on May 23 to mark the opening of the budget session, the first after the constitution of the 18th Uttar Pradesh assembly (Vidhan Sabha).
A tentative programme from May 23 to 31 indicates the state assembly may have eight sittings. The House is likely to take up the motion of thanks to the governor’s address for debate on May 24, 25 and 26. The same may be passed on May 27. The general debate on the Uttar Pradesh budget may begin on May 28. The annual budget is likely to be passed on May 31.
Besides getting the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 passed, the state government proposes to table four ordinances that have been promulgated after the last session of the state assembly.
These ordinances that are likely to be replaced by bills include the Bhatkhande Rajya Sanskriti Vishwavidyalya Ordinance 2022, the Uttar Pradesh State University (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 and the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.
PM Modi to meet Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow on May 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here to interact with Uttar Pradesh ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Monday (May 16). Modi is also scheduled to visit Kushinagar where he will attend a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima the same day. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Kushinagar and reviewed preparations for the PM's tour.
Chartered accountants are custodians of country’s business ecosystem: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said chartered accountants (CAs) are custodians of the country's business ecosystem. Rajnath Singh was speaking at a workshop on financial market organised by the Lucknow branch of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). Rajnath Singh represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha and is on a two-day visit to the state capital.
Delhi reports 673 fresh cases and four deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate
Delhi on Saturday reported 673 fresh Covid-19, maintaining a steady declining trend, according to the daily health bulletin by the city government. Four people succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the total fatalities to 26,192, the health bulletin read. It is the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. With Saturday's additions, the city has an overall caseload of 18,99,745. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death.
Fadnavis to hold rally today, expected to hit back at Thackeray and Sena
Mumbai: A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's public rally on Saturday, leader of the opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is holding a rally in Goregaon and is expected to hit back at Thackeray and Shiv Sena. The rally which has been organised by the north Indian cell of the party is aiming to galvanise the north Indian voters, especially in the western suburbs of the city.
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested for ‘objectionable’ post against Sharad Pawar
Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and another man were arrested for objectionable posts against Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, had shared a Marathi verse written by advocate Nitin Bhave on her Facebook page. The verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health issues and his demeanour. A separate team has been formed to locate Bhave. Following the post, a resident from Kalwa, Swapnil Netake, filed a complaint.
