Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves e-auction for mining

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to carry out mining in 12 blocks of minerals in select districts of Bundelkhand, mainly Sonebhadra and Lalitpur, through e-auction. There are indications that the 12 mineral blocks have rock phosphate, andalusite, gold, gluconite (potash) and iron ore.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other cabinet ministers, approved the proposal through circulation method. Five of these 12 blocks are of andalusite and one of the ore of a platinum group metal.

An official press statement said this was for the first time that the state government proposed to hold e-auction for mining of minerals. The state cabinet decided to appoint SBI Capital Market Limited as the transaction advisor for management of mining blocks of minerals through e-auction and nominate MMTC Limited for two years to provide auction platform.

It may be mentioned that the Geological Survey of India identified five blocks of minerals for mining in Sonebhadra and Lalitpur districts. The state mining and mineral department has also found four blocks.

On September 6 this year, the union mining ministry provided a report about three blocks found by the Geological Survey of India. With this a total of 12 blocks of minerals were available in the state, it said, adding, the decision was likely to lead to increase in the state government’s revenue, boost fertilizer industry and result in creation of jobs for people.

Free treatment to journalists

The state cabinet has decided to provide the facility of free treatment at private as well as government hospitals to nearly 5,000 journalists (accredited at district and state level) and their families under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan in the state.

An official press statement said the state cabinet authorised the chief minister to take any decision or make any amendment in the scheme in future. It may be mentioned that the accredited journalists are entitled to free treatment at government hospitals like the common man.

It was felt that the nature of work of journalists involved risk and as there was no scheme for free treatment at private hospitals, keeping in view the urgency of treatment, a decision was taken to cover them under the scheme.