Uttar Pradesh chief secretary asks for mock drills to assess Covid preparedness at health facilities

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed commissioners and district magistrates (DMs) across the state to conduct mock drills at health facilities, including availability of beds, equipment, oxygen, ventilators in the state, to assess Covid preparedness in view of an increasing number of Omicron cases in the country.

“All DMs must once personally inspect hospitals and take measures accordingly,” the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said.

He said the public address systems and integrated control rooms should be activated without any delay.

The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary also asked officials to enforce the fixed protocol for international flights, and ensure compliance of masking and social distancing norms. He told them to see to it that people who had not taken any vaccine shots got one at the earliest.

Cow protection centres

The chief secretary also reviewed arrangements in cow protection centres and night shelters. Tiwari asked DMs to ensure weekly physical inspection of these places. No human being and cattle should die due to cold wave, he warned.

Good governance week till Dec 25

The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said that the government had decided to observed ‘good governance week’ from December 20 to 25 with a view to improving public service delivery.

He asked commissioners and DMs to ensure that public complaints were disposed of quickly and to the satisfaction of the complainants. He asked the officials send a report on works that would be done during the good governance week to the department of general administration.