Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary directs managing directors of power discoms to give exemplary punishment to personnel found conniving with power pilferers
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra chairing an official meeting. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 09, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said.

He went to the extent of observing that the power department needed a surgical intervention to be financially viable. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also remarked in a meeting last week that extensive reforms were required at each level in the power department.

After MDs gave presentations separately, Mishra said their current collection efficiency and the level of technical and commercial losses were not acceptable at all. He asked MDs to fix accountability up to chief engineers and act against executive engineers if they collect revenue less than the cost of power sold to consumer in their divisions.

“The CS also directed MDs to give exemplary punishment to the personnel if they are found conniving with power pilferers,” an official said.

The chief secretary, according to him, said mere lodging FIRs against consumers would not do unless the departmental employees and engineers were punished.

Mishra further told MDs to chalk out an action plan to install meters at the premises of all the unmetered consumers, ensuring no consumers got unmetered power. He also asked them to launch a state-wide drive to change defective meters.

“Discussing the unmetered power supply being available to power staff and pensioners in the state and the regulator’s directives to install meters at their residences, the CS told officials to get a study done in other states to find out the situation there and then act accordingly,” the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary further said that going by the population and size of the state, the number of power connections (around 3 crore) was quite low in the state. He asked MDs to find out the reasons for the gap and take action to increase the number of connections.

During presentations, it was observed the losses were the highest in the Agra discom at 38.24% followed by 32.32% in the Varanasi discom and 31.76% in the Lucknow discom. The losses in the Meerut discom and KESCo were put at 19.52% and 15.94%, respectively.

It was told in the meeting that all the discoms’ total deficit was more than 16,000 crore in 2020-21 while the accumulated losses during the same year crossed 70,000 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Brajendra K Parashar

Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. ...view detail

