Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said.
He went to the extent of observing that the power department needed a surgical intervention to be financially viable. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.
Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also remarked in a meeting last week that extensive reforms were required at each level in the power department.
After MDs gave presentations separately, Mishra said their current collection efficiency and the level of technical and commercial losses were not acceptable at all. He asked MDs to fix accountability up to chief engineers and act against executive engineers if they collect revenue less than the cost of power sold to consumer in their divisions.
“The CS also directed MDs to give exemplary punishment to the personnel if they are found conniving with power pilferers,” an official said.
The chief secretary, according to him, said mere lodging FIRs against consumers would not do unless the departmental employees and engineers were punished.
Mishra further told MDs to chalk out an action plan to install meters at the premises of all the unmetered consumers, ensuring no consumers got unmetered power. He also asked them to launch a state-wide drive to change defective meters.
“Discussing the unmetered power supply being available to power staff and pensioners in the state and the regulator’s directives to install meters at their residences, the CS told officials to get a study done in other states to find out the situation there and then act accordingly,” the official said.
The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary further said that going by the population and size of the state, the number of power connections (around 3 crore) was quite low in the state. He asked MDs to find out the reasons for the gap and take action to increase the number of connections.
During presentations, it was observed the losses were the highest in the Agra discom at 38.24% followed by 32.32% in the Varanasi discom and 31.76% in the Lucknow discom. The losses in the Meerut discom and KESCo were put at 19.52% and 15.94%, respectively.
It was told in the meeting that all the discoms’ total deficit was more than ₹16,000 crore in 2020-21 while the accumulated losses during the same year crossed ₹70,000 crore.
After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi
Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers. Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of advocate commissioner sought in Mathura for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
A petitioner in the case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday moved an application before a local court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there are any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises. The other petitioners include Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur and Rajendra Maheshwari.
Ranas meet Om Birla, complain him of ill-treatment in police custody
Mumbai Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and complained about the ill-treatment meted out to the MP in police and jail custody during their 12-day imprisonment. The MP has been asked to appear before the privilege committee of the lower house on May 23 for her statement, she said.
Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation
Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students. College trust's vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The college's management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college's progress.
Survey of 300 Kanpur mosques on to end prayers on roads
In a bid to find a solution to the problem wherein Muslims have to offer prayers, especially on Fridays, on roads due to paucity of space in various mosques here, All India Sunni Ulema Council is getting a survey of 300 big mosques of Kanpur district done these days to explore the possibility of expanding their space. The survey has been going on for the last 20 days.
