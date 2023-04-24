UP completes distribution of 55,14,921 ‘gharaunis’ under Svamitva scheme

LUCKNOW The state government on Monday completed the distribution of 55,14,921 ‘gharaunis’ in Uttar Pradesh under the Svamitva scheme, a government spokesman said. PM Svamitva Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020. The objective of this scheme is to strengthen the ownership rights of the citizens on their land. (Pic for representation)

“On National Panchayati Raj Day, the Prime Minister digitally presented approximately 20,98,926 ‘gharaunis’ to Uttar Pradesh beneficiaries, marking the accomplishment,” he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Svamitva Yojana (aimed at establishing clear ownership of property in rural areas), 55,14,921 ‘gharaunis’ have so far been distributed in 37,833 villages in the state.

For this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his Twitter account. He also described this as a step towards realising the concept of “Rashtrodaya from Gramodaya.”

The CM said, “On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, digital distribution of about 34 lakh new ‘gharaunis’ across the country, including 20,98,926 new ‘gharaunis’ of UP was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On behalf of the people of the state, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister. With the inspiration of the PM, a total of 55,14,921 ‘gharaunis’ have been distributed in 37,833 villages by the revenue department of UP under the PM Svamitva Yojana.”

Under the scheme, the e-Gram Swaraj portal has also been linked to the Gramin Svamitva Yojana, wherein all the candidates can see the details of their land online. All the information related to land can also be seen online on this portal.