UP DGP orders probe against IG PAC east zone over alleged harassment

The UP Police, through its official Twitter handle, replied to the complainant that the UP DGP has ordered a probe in the matter.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Uttar Pradesh director-general of police Mukul Goel ordered an inquiry against a 1997 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer, BR Meena, on Saturday after a Ghaziabad-based man accused Meena of harassing his daughter over the phone by calling her at odd hours, senior police officials said.

The UP Police, through its official Twitter handle, replied to the complainant that the UP DGP had asked the additional director-general of police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) headquarters, Ajay Anand, to probe the matter and submit a report to him at the earliest.

BR Meena is presently posted in Prayagraj as inspector-general of police, PAC, east zone. HT tried to contact Meena for a comment but could not reach him. A text message sent to him was also not responded to.

State police spokesman AN Tripathi stated that a further update in the matter will be provided once the inquiry has been completed.

In the tweet, the officials assured the complainant that cognizance of his complaint had been taken and the matter is being enquired. The complainant has been suggested to submit a written application with all details to the Ghaziabad Police in this connection.

In a tweet dated July 30, the complainant mentioned that the IG calls his daughter at late hours and threatens her from different numbers. He sought immediate intervention from the state government and tagged chief minister Yogi Adityanath, DGP UP, IPS and IAS associations in his tweet. The complainant has described himself as a retired government officer in his Twitter profile.

