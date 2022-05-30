Uttar Pradesh economy doing all right: Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday asserted that a number of measures have been taken to curtail wasteful expenditure.

It was the result of enforcing financial discipline that the economy was doing all right in Uttar Pradesh, he said at Coffee with HT here.

Suresh Khanna spoke at the programme after presenting the state’s ₹6.15 lakh crore budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly on May 26.

“Our revenue collections are going up every month and efforts have been made to cut down wasteful expenditure. We have curtailed the expenditure that we felt is unnecessary. We have taken austerity measures and enforced financial discipline,” said Khanna.

“We have set our objective of making Uttar Pradesh the best state. The financial situation is all right,” he said.

Khanna gave details of how a lot of attention has been paid to bring about an improvement on the economic front over the past many years.

“I will give you an example of curtailing wasteful expenditure. You will be surprised. A decision was taken in 1980-81 that the state government will pay income tax levied on the ministers while the employees from the level of peon to chief secretary will pay their own income tax. I could not understand what mindset worked behind this decision. There is a set process and the same was followed to enact the law to pay income tax of ministers. I came to know about this law when I became finance minister in August 2019. I immediately contacted the chief minister who was going on tour. He said the law should be repealed and the state government immediately repealed the law,” said Khanna.

The finance minister further said, “We closed down 46 sub treasuries that did not have any work. A number of other such decisions have also been taken to curtail expenditure. We are within the limits prescribed under the provisions of the FRBM Act. Our financial situation is showing improvement and the state has not defaulted in payment of interest on the borrowings.”

On whether the state government was moving away from spending more funds on development of infrastructure to higher expenditure on social welfare schemes that paid dividends in 2022 assembly elections, Khanna said, “A budget with more capital expenditure is considered good and we have focused on infrastructure development. We have allocated 22% funds on development of infrastructure. More capital expenditure will also strengthen our economic activities.”

Khanna said the state government was working on boosting the size of state’s economy to one trillion dollars in the next five years (2022-27).

“Our ultimate objective is to boost the size of state economy to one trillion dollars. You may be aware of the NITI Aayog’s visit to Lucknow. They are very optimistic about Uttar Pradesh achieving the objective of one trillion dollars. The NITI Aayog has studied our growth rate and said we can achieve this objective. I am not in a position to give a timeline for achieving this objective. But we have targeted to achieve this by 2027. In order to achieve this, we need to work on increasing our growth rate.”

“We will make efforts to achieve our goal of boosting size of state’s GSDP to one trillion dollars early. Our economy in the past two years was adversely affected by Covid-19. But we are in a better position than other states. We are in a better position in terms of GST and VAT collections,” he said.

Khanna further said, “We have to focus on manufacturing, agriculture and service sector. China focused on manufacturing sector for nearly 40 years and reached the present situation. We, too, are thinking on the same lines. We have talked about getting 10 lakh crore investment in our (BJP’s) election manifesto. We don’t believe in distributing freebies. We want to empower people and make the people capable. We need to focus on uplift of the downtrodden classes.”

On the state government’s next course of action after getting the budget for 2022-23 passed in the state legislature in the coming days, Khanna said, “We had got vote on account passed up to July 31, 2022. We presented our budget early with the objective of releasing early sanctions and begin implementation (of schemes).”

He said the state government was consistently monitoring the implementations of schemes.

“We are doing constant monitoring. You have seen group of ministers going on tours to divisions/districts. This is showing us results. The chief minister is strict and constant monitoring is being done,” he said.

About fulfilling remaining promises in the BJP’s 2022 UP poll Sankalp Patra, he said the promises have been made for five years and would be fulfilled within the given time period. In his budget speech, Khanna had said out of 130 promises made in the Sankalp Patra, 97 have been fulfilled.

Khanna, who has experience of working in the ministries of Mayawati, Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, defence minister Rajnath Singh and now with Yogi Adityanath, said it was not fair to comment on the chief ministers he has worked with. “Every leader has qualities. A leader cannot become chief minister of a state unless he or she has certain qualities. The one who is stricter can become a good chief minister. Even a family cannot be run without being strict. How do you expect a state being run without being strict?” he said.

