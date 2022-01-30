Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Election Commission bans exit polls from Feb 10 to March 7

Any person who violates the Election Commission order will be punished with two-year jail-term or fine or both
Election Commission of India building. (HTfile photo)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Election Commission (EC) has banned all exit polls pertaining to the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh from 7am on February 10 to 6.30pm on March 7.

Giving this information here on Saturday, chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting exit polls, their publication in print or electronic media or their publicity in any other manner would remain banned as per the Election Commission’s guidelines.

“Any person who violates the order will be punished with two-year jail-term or fine or both,” he said. He said opinion polls will also remain banned before 48 hours of voting.

