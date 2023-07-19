Govt allots 5 acres for Vedic research institute in Naimisharanya

In a move to promote Vedic knowledge and tradition, the Uttar Pradesh government has allotted five acres for the establishment of Vedic Science Studies & Research Center at Thakurnagar, Naimisharanya in Sitapur district.

“High-level discussions on the blueprint of the Vedic Science Studies & Research Center are currently underway. Research works on topics related to Vedic science will be carried out and published at the center,” said the statement. (File)

The amount of ₹25 crores was previously released for the establishment of the research center that was set to be constructed by the state public works department, said a government statement issued on Tuesday.

The communique added that the institute will not only design syllabus of various Vedic subjects, but also offer a master’s programme in Vedic architecture or Vaastu Shastra. A large Vedic library will be constructed at the study center that will house 50,000 books, the note said. The center will boast of having a Vedshala, Vedic Museum, Vedodyan, Tara Mandal and Science Laboratory like the Man Mandir of Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

Furthermore, a committee room will be constructed with seating arrangements for 60 people.

Classrooms will be constructed there as per the Gurukul traditions. The entire facility will be built as per Vedic Vaastu to resemble a temple, the note said.

A Veda temple will also come up there where books and idols that represent all the four Vedas, will be housed. Furthermore, a hostel will also be constructed to accommodate 300 students.

