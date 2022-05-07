Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh government earns 1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022

Published on May 07, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue as it realised 1657.61 crore more in April 2022 vis-à-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained 12,854.10 crore against 11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22. This was 90.2% of the target of 14,248.42 crore set for the month.

Giving details of the Uttar Pradesh government’s revenue collections in April 2022, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s GST collections were 5894.56 crore (104.1% of target of 5673.31 crore) against 5157.11 crore collected during the same period in 2021. He said the state’s VAT collections were 956.63 crore in April 2022 against 826.53 crore during the same period in 2021. The VAT collections were 105.2% of the month’s target of 909.40 crore.

Khanna said the state government’s excise collections dipped a bit to 3153.32 crore against 3240.77 crore collected in the same month in 2021. He said the excise collections were 71.5% of target of 4412.80 crore for the month.

The revenue realisation from stamps and registration in April 2022 went up to 1911.23 crore (93.7% of the target of 2039.40 crore) against 1218.39 collected during the same month in 2021. He said the revenue collections from transport went up to 734.89 crore against 553.95 crore in the corresponding period last year and remained 86.6% of the target of 848.51 crore.

In the non-tax revenue category, the Uttar Pradesh government collected 203.47 crore in April 2022 (55.7% of the target of 365 crore) against 199.74 crore in the same month in 2021, finance minister Suresh Khanna said.

