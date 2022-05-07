Uttar Pradesh government earns 1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue as it realised ₹1657.61 crore more in April 2022 vis-à-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22. This was 90.2% of the target of ₹14,248.42 crore set for the month.

Giving details of the Uttar Pradesh government’s revenue collections in April 2022, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s GST collections were ₹5894.56 crore (104.1% of target of ₹5673.31 crore) against ₹5157.11 crore collected during the same period in 2021. He said the state’s VAT collections were ₹956.63 crore in April 2022 against ₹826.53 crore during the same period in 2021. The VAT collections were 105.2% of the month’s target of ₹909.40 crore.

Khanna said the state government’s excise collections dipped a bit to ₹3153.32 crore against ₹3240.77 crore collected in the same month in 2021. He said the excise collections were 71.5% of target of ₹4412.80 crore for the month.

The revenue realisation from stamps and registration in April 2022 went up to ₹1911.23 crore (93.7% of the target of ₹2039.40 crore) against ₹1218.39 collected during the same month in 2021. He said the revenue collections from transport went up to ₹734.89 crore against ₹553.95 crore in the corresponding period last year and remained 86.6% of the target of ₹848.51 crore.

In the non-tax revenue category, the Uttar Pradesh government collected ₹203.47 crore in April 2022 (55.7% of the target of ₹365 crore) against ₹199.74 crore in the same month in 2021, finance minister Suresh Khanna said.

