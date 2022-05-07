Uttar Pradesh government earns ₹1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue as it realised ₹1657.61 crore more in April 2022 vis-à-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021.
The Uttar Pradesh government’s total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22. This was 90.2% of the target of ₹14,248.42 crore set for the month.
Giving details of the Uttar Pradesh government’s revenue collections in April 2022, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government’s GST collections were ₹5894.56 crore (104.1% of target of ₹5673.31 crore) against ₹5157.11 crore collected during the same period in 2021. He said the state’s VAT collections were ₹956.63 crore in April 2022 against ₹826.53 crore during the same period in 2021. The VAT collections were 105.2% of the month’s target of ₹909.40 crore.
Khanna said the state government’s excise collections dipped a bit to ₹3153.32 crore against ₹3240.77 crore collected in the same month in 2021. He said the excise collections were 71.5% of target of ₹4412.80 crore for the month.
The revenue realisation from stamps and registration in April 2022 went up to ₹1911.23 crore (93.7% of the target of ₹2039.40 crore) against ₹1218.39 collected during the same month in 2021. He said the revenue collections from transport went up to ₹734.89 crore against ₹553.95 crore in the corresponding period last year and remained 86.6% of the target of ₹848.51 crore.
In the non-tax revenue category, the Uttar Pradesh government collected ₹203.47 crore in April 2022 (55.7% of the target of ₹365 crore) against ₹199.74 crore in the same month in 2021, finance minister Suresh Khanna said.
-
2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, BJP set for revamp in Uttar Pradesh
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Uttar Pradesh is in for an overhaul keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, party leaders indicated. The BJP leadership is currently mulling over effecting large-scale changes from the main state body to the party's youth wing and its many morchas. The UP BJP has a state chief in Swatantra Dev Singh. Swatantra Dev is also an OBC leader belonging to the Kurmi community.
-
Fill vacant posts of Allahabad HC judges, demands HCBA president
Expressing concern over increasing pendency of cases as well as problems relating to listing of cases, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Saturday demanded filling of all the vacant posts of judges of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha said many times information is not conveyed through text messages resulting in dismissal of cases by the courts due to non-appearance of counsel.
-
UP: Five-year-old girl’s body found in drain in Lucknow
The body of a five-year-old girl was found in a drain under Hussainganj police station on Saturday, police said. As per reports, the girl along with her friends was playing outside her house on Friday evening. “When she didn't return home till late night, the girl's father informed nearby police station about it. We recovered her body from the drain on Saturday,” said inspector, Naka police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.
-
Power deficit in Uttar Pradesh lowest among big states: NLDC report
The power deficit in Uttar Pradesh is the lowest among big states, despite it recording the highest demand after Maharashtra, the daily power supply report available with the National Load Dispatch Centre indicates. Besides Uttar Pradesh, other states that experienced peak demand-supply gap on May 6 are Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir (Union Territory), Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The situation was the worst in the neighbouring Rajasthan.
-
Reality check at LU: Drinking water supply good but washrooms need more attention
Amid the searing heat, remaining hydrated is a necessity for all, especially those going out for work and studies. Besides, the outbreak of pandemic has made the issue of cleanliness of paramount importance. Lucknow University, one of India's top universities, appears to have addressed both issues to some extent. On a reality check, HT discovered some good water facilities in the varsity but washroom conditions at several departments yearn for attention.
