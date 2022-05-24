Uttar Pradesh government, NCDC sign MoU to set up centre in Lucknow
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Uttar Pradesh was signed on Tuesday. NCDC studies disease outbreaks and management of treatment for future policy on health.
The centre would be coming up in Lucknow and would help in integrated disease surveillance, expansion of diagnostic referral services, preparing health infrastructure for possible disease outbreaks, entomological surveillance focused upon vector-borne diseases and upgrading the state’s preparedness for treatment/management of the patients, monitoring of logistics.
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had okayed the transfer of 2.5 acre land, free of cost, in Jaitikheda village of Sarojininagar, to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, to set up a branch in April last month.
The NCDC centre in Lucknow will have different sub-divisions including the infectious diseases department, bio-stats department, genetic disease department, vaccine-preventable disease department pathology department, inter-regional coordination department, non-communicable disease department, climate change, environment department, and microbiology department.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become significant that we remain prepared with state-level disease surveillance and diagnostic facilities. Also, training of medical staff shall improve further,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the health minister. He was present during the signing of the MoU.
Pranesh Chandra, joint secretary with the UP government signed the MoU on behalf of the state while Anil D Patil, additional director, NCDC, and Dr Shikha Vardhan, joint secretary and head of NCDC branches, signed the MoU.
“The NCDC will also help in the control of diseases such as dengue, Japanese encephalitis and chikungunya in the state,” said a statement from the state government. The NCDC will also help establish a BSL-IV lab in Banda district.
Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children
A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said. An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the 'nikah'.
Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night. Kamlesh has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits. Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.
Nitish Kumar govt ends suspense on all-party meeting for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will hold the all-party meeting to discuss the caste census on June 1 at 4pm, the government said on Tuesday. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the state government decided to go ahead with its plan to conduct caste wise enumeration of the people after the central government declined two resolutions by the state legislature calling for the census. The proposed all-party meeting was never scheduled.
Love triangle: 27-year-old arrested for killing Kandivali youth
Mumbai A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old, after he found out that Katukar's was seeing the woman he loved. The body of the deceased was found floating in a creek at Bhayander 10 days ago. According to Kandivali police, the victim, identified as Deepak Katukar, had gone missing 12 days ago. Upon returning, their third friend Suraj Vishwakarma (27) said that he had left the spot after Katukar left.
Loudspeakers removed from temples & mosques donated to schools in Muzaffarnagar
In a unique gesture of harmony, the priests and maulvis of different temples and mosques donated 18 loudspeakers to different schools in Muzaffarnagar district. Around 12 out of 18 loudspeakers were donated to schools of Shahpur area. SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav has appreciated the gesture of the religious leaders of both the communities. In Chapaar, two loudspeakers were donated to Sumitra Devi Inter College .
