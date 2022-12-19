Uttar Pradesh government signs MoU with Austin University for $42 billion Knowledge Smart City in state

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Austin University in San Francisco, USA, to build a Knowledge Smart City at a cost of $42 billion in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna and additional chief secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Arvind Kumar signed the MoU on behalf of the government during a state government delegation’s visit to the United States as part of efforts to attract investment ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 .

Ashraf Ali Mustafa, president of Austin University, said, “The best universities will engage in this project. This project is expected to completely change the picture of higher education in India and elsewhere.

To be built on 5,000 acres, the Knowledge City will include the best universities of the world. Besides, Star Consortium will provide data centre and logistics services in the state whereas SLG will build a capital data centre, according to a state government statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three MoUs were also signed with Falcon X CEO Murali Chirala, which includes establishing a centre in Noida. Along with this, two investments of ₹20 crore each will be made in Uttar Pradesh. FalconX is a fintech startup company. Its entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up incubators and accelerators units under Invest UP. The US-based Saloni Heart Foundation has also signed an MoU. The delegation met members of the global entrepreneurship organisation TiE and Indians who contributed to the creation of Silicon Valley in San Francisco.

During the road show in Japan, Yukinori Kobe, director of Seiko Advance Limited, signed an MoU worth ₹850 crore with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPCIDA signed an agreement with Singapore based Star Consortium Pvt. Ltd for data centre and logistic services in Uttar Pradesh. Through this MoU, an investment of ₹2000 crore will be made in Uttar Pradesh. An MoU was signed with Singapore’s SLG Capital for setting up a data centre in the state.