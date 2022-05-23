Uttar Pradesh government to hold second apprenticeship mela on May 30

The second apprenticeship mela by the state government will be organised in all 75 nodal ITIs across the state on May 30, said Harikesh Chaurasia, special secretary of vocational education and skill development.

He said that MSME, the employment department and the district administration will jointly work to make the fair a success. Various institutions have been invited to the apprenticeship fair, and they will provide an opportunity to the people to do an apprenticeship, he added.

He said, “It has been made mandatory for all the state government and other establishments in which 30 or more people are employed to keep apprenticeship.”

Chaurasia said that 10,600 youth benefitted from the last apprenticeship fair. He said that on May 21, the placement was organized in all the nodal ITIs across the entire state in which 253 companies participated and 5157 people were selected.

Chaurasia said that the state government is providing an opportunity to the people to do an apprenticeship in various institutions by organising apprenticeship fairs in the ITIs of the districts. Through apprenticeship, people are getting an opportunity to learn as well as earn.

