Uttar Pradesh government to hold second apprenticeship mela on May 30
The second apprenticeship mela by the state government will be organised in all 75 nodal ITIs across the state on May 30, said Harikesh Chaurasia, special secretary of vocational education and skill development.
He said that MSME, the employment department and the district administration will jointly work to make the fair a success. Various institutions have been invited to the apprenticeship fair, and they will provide an opportunity to the people to do an apprenticeship, he added.
He said, “It has been made mandatory for all the state government and other establishments in which 30 or more people are employed to keep apprenticeship.”
Chaurasia said that 10,600 youth benefitted from the last apprenticeship fair. He said that on May 21, the placement was organized in all the nodal ITIs across the entire state in which 253 companies participated and 5157 people were selected.
Chaurasia said that the state government is providing an opportunity to the people to do an apprenticeship in various institutions by organising apprenticeship fairs in the ITIs of the districts. Through apprenticeship, people are getting an opportunity to learn as well as earn.
-
Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds
Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. According to reports, Lalmani's son Jignesh and Siyaram's son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am. The duo went into deep water and started drowning. Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.
-
Development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya put on fast track
The development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya that was designated as national highway by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been put on fast track. The 84-kosi parikrama marg will also be known as NH-227B. According to officials, the two-lane path will be 45-m wide with one lane being around 22.5 meters. There are three parikramas in Ayodhya— 84-kosi, 14-kosi and 5-kosi.
-
Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home
The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of farm animals at home. Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Baliyan shared this on Sunday. Baliyan said that the Union government had purchased 4,500 ambulances, and 450 ambulances would be allotted to Uttar Pradesh. The minister further shared that union and state governments will jointly operate this scheme.
-
International Day of Yoga: AMU to host events on May 25
As a part of the 100-day countdown for the 8th 'International Day of Yoga (IDY)', Aligarh Muslim University will host the events on May 25, the 27th day of the nation-wide campaign scheduled across 100 cities and venues for mass yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.
-
Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM
A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by himy father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's'aughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics