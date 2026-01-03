Uttar Pradesh govt likely to hold GBC 5.0 in Feb or March after opening of Noida International Airport, Ganga Expressway

The state government is planning to host the fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 5.0) in February or March after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport and the Ganga Expressway. The event was earlier proposed to be held in November-December 2025. The Uttar Pradesh government has held four Ground Breaking Ceremonies in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024. (FILE PHOTO)

The Noida International Airport would be inaugurated in January, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said on the last day of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha in December.

“The fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony is proposed in February or March,” said a senior official of the state government.

The number of approved projects will be much higher in the fifth GBC as compared to the fourth edition of the event, according to the state government.

In GBC 5.0, the government is also likely to introduce new concessions for entrepreneurs setting up their units in B-category towns across the state.

The government also wants to give a push to the Bundelkhand region where large chunks of land are available.

The state government is flooded with requests from investors for allotment of land in Greater Noida, which turned out to be the favourite destination for investors during the last four GBCs due to its proximity to New Delhi and the Noida International Airport project.

Uttar Pradesh has hosted two Global Investor Summits to date. The first, held in 2018, attracted investment proposals worth ₹4.28 lakh crore, while the second, in 2023, set a record with proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore. To ensure these proposals are implemented efficiently, the government has been holding Ground Breaking Ceremonies as a key mechanism for fast-tracking projects.

For GBC 5.0, Invest UP has started listing projects that have reached the production stage.

According to Invest UP, more than 8,000 projects out of 16,000 have already begun commercial operations, while the rest are at various stages of implementation.

GROUND BREAKING CEREMONIES OVER THE YEARS

Around 81 projects worth ₹61000 crore were rolled out in the first Ground Breaking Ceremony held in June 2018. In the second GBC held in July 2019, around 290 projects worth ₹67,000 crore were approved for investment. In the third GBC held in June 2022, 1406 projects worth ₹80,000 crore were approved. In the fourth GBC held in Feb 2024, 14,701 projects valued at ₹10 lakh crore were approved.