Uttar Pradesh govt presents 8479.53 crore mini poll budget

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday presented a mini poll budget, seeking an additional sum of ₹8479.53 crore as the second supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 to distribute largesse to the unorganised sector labourers, increase the pension of persons of old age and farmers and ensure 24-hour power supply ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

An interim budget proposing an expenditure of ₹5,45,370.69 crore and estimated receipts of ₹5,44.836.56 crore, leaving a deficit of ₹534.13 crore, was also presented for 2022-23 to get a vote on account passed for the first few months of the next financial year to meet committed expenditure in view of the 2022 assembly polls.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 even as the opposition members continued to shout slogans, demanding the dismissal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, who they said, was responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted as a vehicle mowed down farmers protesting against three farm laws there on October 3.

The state government’s supplementary budget for ₹8479.53 crore includes central assistance of ₹660.00 crore. The supplementary demands would, therefore, cause a burden of only ₹ 7819.53 crore on the consolidated fund. This includes a demand of ₹4000 crore to provide assistance to labourers of unorganized sector. A sum of ₹3382 crore has been included in the demands in various heads under the power sector. A sum of ₹1000 crore has been earmarked for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited to ensure 24-hour power supply in the state.

An additional sum of ₹670 crore has been allocated for an increase in the pension of persons of old age and farmers’ pension in the state. An additional ₹167 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of blind, deaf and dumb and physically disabled persons in the state. A sum of ₹100 crore has been allocated to increase the limit of the chief minister’s discretionary fund.

The state government has also earmarked a token sum of ₹1 lakh to distribute Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman to honour those who have contributed for the state and brought laurels to it at the national and international level. A token sum of ₹1 lakh has been allocated for construction of model road and other works from Rajghat bridge to Ramnagar for a smooth Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirling Darshan and Ganga aarti darshan.

The state government had presented its largest ever annual budget in size for ₹5,50,270.78 crore on February 22, 2021 despite constraints of the adverse impact that Covid-19 has had on the UP economy. On August 18, 2021, it presented the first supplementary budget of ₹7301.52 crore for 2021-22 to provide large or even token sums for various schemes.

“As expected, the UP government has used the opportunity of the second supplementary budget to impress and provide relief to important sections of voters like farmers and workers in the unorganised sector. However, the proposed aid to informal sector workers is to be appreciated as they are among the most vulnerable sections of people for whom there is hardly any social security. The government’s focus seems to be on the rural sector to which more than 70% of population and voters belong,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of economics, Lucknow University.

₹4000 crore has been earmarked to provide assistance to labourers of unorganised sector.

₹1000 crore demanded for UPPCL to ensure 24-hour power supply.

₹372 crore for funding of power distribution companies under the UDAY scheme. ₹1350 crore has been demanded as compensation to UPPCL.

₹300 crore for carrying out power distribution works under Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti schemes.

₹185 crore has been allocated for electricity under Pradhanmantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.

₹175 crore has been allocated for Saubhagya Yojana of Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti scheme for construction of high-tension infrastructure.

₹100 crore has been allocated to increase the limit of the chief minister's discretionary fund. ₹150 crore has been allocated to information department for publicity.

₹1 lakh has been allocated for maintenance of freedom struggle museum in Shahjahanpur.

₹1 lakh has been allocated for giving Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman to​ honour those who have brought laurels to the state at national and international level.

₹10 crore has been earmarked under different heads for sports department.