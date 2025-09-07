Uttar Pradesh issues new guidelines for stray dog management

In a move to address the rising incidents of stray dog bites and streamline animal welfare practices in cities, the Uttar Pradesh urban development department has issued updated guidelines for all urban local bodies. The directorate of urban local bodies will establish a monitoring cell and direct all local bodies to appoint nodal officers responsible for dog sterilisation drives, rabies vaccination, and feeding zone compliance. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The new directive, which aligns with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, attempts to balance public safety and humane treatment of animals.

Designated feeding zones

The circular requires municipal corporations and municipalities to establish designated feeding zones for stray dogs, keeping them away from children’s play areas, school vicinities and senior citizen zones.

Feeding activities are to be restricted to low-traffic hours, and feeders must follow hygiene protocols and comply with guidelines set by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Feeding in unauthorised areas is explicitly prohibited, and violators will face action.

Committee-based conflict resolution model

The government has introduced a formal mechanism for resolving conflicts over stray dog feeding between RWAs, apartment associations, and animal caregivers. According to the circular, in cases of contradiction or dispute, a dedicated “animal welfare association committee” will be formed to determine feeding points and appoint caretakers under the ABC Rules.

The committee will include the chief veterinary officer, a nominated area police officer, representatives from RWAs or owner associations, the applicant (usually the caregiver), and other relevant stakeholders. Its decisions will be binding, and if a consensus cannot be reached, the matter will be escalated to a state-level board for final resolution.

Monitoring cell

Feeders will also be expected to assist in vaccination efforts and maintain sanitation in feeding areas.

The policy includes legal protections for those feeding stray dogs in compliance with rules. Threats or violence against them, especially women, will be considered a criminal offence, according to the directive.

Awareness campaigns

To build public support, urban local bodies will also conduct awareness campaigns in partnership with NGOs and educational institutions. Rewards and recognitions will be given to local bodies and organisations for exemplary role in animal birth control and community engagement.

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said the updated policy is a necessary intervention.

“Dog bites remain a critical public health concern, and these updated guidelines ensure a humane yet effective management of stray dogs. By designating safe feeding zones, resolving disputes through committees, and promoting community participation in ABC programmes, we aim to protect vulnerable groups like children and seniors while upholding animal welfare,” he said.

Activists demand clarity

Animal rights activist Kamna Pandey said, “However, the circular does not clarify at what level these committees will be formed, whether at the RWA level, municipal ward level, or district level, nor does it provide a specific timeline for their constitution. We expect more clarification over some issues “

Lucknow-based animal rights activist PK Patra said, “There needs to be clarity on jurisdiction, timelines, and accountability if the government wants this mechanism to be effective.”

However, additional municipal commissioner Arvind Rao said, “Everything is clear in the guidelines, and these guidelines are based on rules of Animal Welfare Board of India. The municipal corporations would be implementing the guidelines with the help of RWAs and animal rights groups.”

Adoption and shelter reforms

The circular allows animal lovers to formally adopt street dogs through their local municipal bodies. Once adopted, the animals cannot be abandoned, and rabies-infected or aggressive dogs will be kept in special facilities for treatment and observation. New facilities are to be developed for housing such dogs and the ABC programme will continue with a focus on humane capture and post-sterilisation release in the dog’s original locality.