Uttar Pradesh: New guidelines for 3rd dose to frontline workers on poll duty

As new guidelines, people who get infected with Covid should give a gap of three month for their third dose, from the day of recovery.
Now frontline workers engaged in Uttar Pradesh election duty can get their precautionary dose after a gap of three months. (HT PHOTO)
Now frontline workers engaged in Uttar Pradesh election duty can get their precautionary dose after a gap of three months. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The state government has revised the guidelines for the third dose of Covid vaccine to frontline workers engaged in poll duty.

“The frontline workers engaged in poll duty can now get their third or precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine after a gap of 90 days,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Saturday.

Prasad said, “As per the new guidelines the earlier 9-month gap remains revised and now frontline workers engaged in election duty can get their precautionary dose after a gap of three months instead of nine months.”

Also, he said, people who get infected with Covid should give a gap of three month for their third dose, from the day of recovery.

