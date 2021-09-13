Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: No fresh Covid cases in 64 districts

33 districts of Uttar Pradesh have no active Covid cases while the daily positivity rate remained at 0.01% and the overall recovery rate was at 98.7%
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Out of 1.8 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours, only 14 tested positive for Covid in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. (HT File photo)

Uttar Pradesh’s 64 districts reported no fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 33 districts had no active Covid cases. The daily positivity rate remained at 0.01% while the overall recovery rate was at 98.7%, said a state government spokesperson on Monday.

“In the 1.8 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours, only 14 tested positive for Covid in nine districts, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 vaccination tally is likely to surpass 9-crore (in terms of doses) in the next few days, said the statement.

“By Sunday, UP had administered the first dose of vaccine to 48% target population with 7.22 crore people getting their first jab. And the total vaccination doses administered so far is 8.69 crores,” the statement added.

