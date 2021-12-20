Uttar Pradesh now known for development, not riots, says Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma during BJP yatra

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day after its launch, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra takes the form of road show in old city areas of Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma takes part in road show during BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatra in Aligarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 07:15 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

Uttar Pradesh is no longer infamous for riots but is now known for a number of development works, including expressways and international airports, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

Dinesh Sharma was leading the Jan Vishwas Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Aligarh. He also referred to income tax raids on places associated with those close to Samajwadi Party leaders and justified them.

The yatra, which chief minister Yogi Adityanath had flagged off in Mathura on Sunday, took the shape of a road show while passing through the old city areas of Aligarh in western Uttar Pradesh. The road show began at Kalawati Palace on the Khair bypass and, after crossing Aligarh city, reached Harduaganj. After Atrauli, the home to former BJP leader the late Kalyan Singh, the yatra moved towards Kasganj district in the evening.

“Uttar Pradesh is changing now. It is now not known for riots, which used to take place in the previous regimes of the non-BJP parties. Now, UP is known for development undertaken during the BJP regime in state. Earlier, there was goonda raj. Now, law and order prevails. Criminals are either in jail or out of the state. The state got multi-crore investment even during the pandemic,” Dinesh Sharma said.

“Expressways and international airports are coming up. New schools and colleges are opening and 12 universities are in the process of being set up. People in UP acknowledge that BJP has worked on the ground and is against any appeasement,” DInesh Sharma further said.

“Income tax raids have taken place because no wrongdoing is to be spared. He may be from any party whatsoever, the law will take its course and guilty will be punished,” he said.

Ministers of state Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh and Sandeep Singh, Etah MP Rajveer Singh Raju, BJP state spokesperson Alok Awasthi and the party’s media incharge for Braj region Nawal Tyagi were present during the Jan Vishwas Yatra in Aligarh.

