Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh now known for women’s participation in police force:Yogi
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh now known for women’s participation in police force:Yogi

At the passing out parade of 519 women police constable recruits in Lucknow reserve police lines, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said several experiments had been done on the policing front with the help of women cops which had been appreciated by other states.
Jubilant women recruits after the passing out parade. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow While addressing the passing out parade of 519 women police constable recruits in Lucknow reserve police lines, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said UP, which was earlier infamous for women’s safety and crime before 2017, was now known for women’s participation in police force.

He congratulated the women recruits for completing their training successfully.

During his address, the CM said the state government had decided to recruit 20 percent women in the police force soon after coming into power in 2017. He said several experiments had been done on the policing front with the help of women cops which had been appreciated by other states.

The CM said only 6000 recruits could be trained in different police training centres across the state before 2017 but now as many as 15428 recruits were being trained at a time. He said as many as 1.28 lakh recruitments had been made in the police force since 2017.

After taking salute from the all women parade, the CM inaugurated the new building of Lucknow police commissionerate and the new buildings constructed at 33 other reserve police lines through virtual medium. UP DGP Mukul Goel, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi and Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur were present on this occasion.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP