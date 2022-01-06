Uttar Pradesh now known for women’s participation in police force:Yogi

Lucknow While addressing the passing out parade of 519 women police constable recruits in Lucknow reserve police lines, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said UP, which was earlier infamous for women’s safety and crime before 2017, was now known for women’s participation in police force.

He congratulated the women recruits for completing their training successfully.

During his address, the CM said the state government had decided to recruit 20 percent women in the police force soon after coming into power in 2017. He said several experiments had been done on the policing front with the help of women cops which had been appreciated by other states.

The CM said only 6000 recruits could be trained in different police training centres across the state before 2017 but now as many as 15428 recruits were being trained at a time. He said as many as 1.28 lakh recruitments had been made in the police force since 2017.

After taking salute from the all women parade, the CM inaugurated the new building of Lucknow police commissionerate and the new buildings constructed at 33 other reserve police lines through virtual medium. UP DGP Mukul Goel, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi and Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur were present on this occasion.