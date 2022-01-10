Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP first off the blocks, set to launch door-to-door campaign

Two days after the election commission (EC) banned political rallies and road shows in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to begin a massive door-to-door campaign for the Uttar Pradesh polls. The people connect will begin on Tuesday. Several party teams, each limited to five people as mandated by the election commission, will visit each household falling under 1, 74, 000 booths across the state, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said after a meeting of the party’s 24-member election committee at the state headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

The BJP is the first political party in Uttar Pradesh to announce its revised poll campaign plan after the EC directive. Panna pramukhs (head of a page on the voters’ list), a concept first introduced by Union home minister Amit Shah in Gujarat in 2007, would also be part of the door-to-door campaign, party leaders said.

This means that the campaign by the five-member teams would also include ministers, senior leaders and party functionaries. Virtually everyone in the BJP, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is now a panna pramukh as part of the party’s plan to ensure the mass connect campaigns get the desired push.

The 35 million (3.50 crore) plus beneficiaries of government schemes that BJP says are present in the state would be part of the target audience of the door-to-door contact campaign for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

A pamphlet prepared by the party with the catchline “Poori hui har aas, ghar ghar hua vikas (all wishes fulfilled, development reaches each home)” would also be distributed.

All-women teams would connect with women. Several other teams of the party’s foot soldiers would undertake “samajik sampark (social contact)” involving a wider audience.

“There are an estimated 35 million plus beneficiaries of various government schemes in UP,” the state BJP chief said, adding that the party would also distribute face covers and sanitisers.

Until January 15, when the election commission would consider a review of its ban order, door-to-door contact would be the only direct campaign format available before the political parties, a first of its kind experience both for the campaigners as well voters.

The party also plans to deploy “LED raths” in all 403 assembly segments after the festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, BJP leaders said. These raths with a couple of BJP cadres on board would be equipped with large TV screens and apprise voters of the government’s achievements, a party leader added.

However, many in the BJP said the campaign format has been an old feature of the life and times of any veteran party hand.

“Since the Jan Sangh (BJP’s predecessor) days, we used to take out prabhat pheris (morning rounds), and campaign on foot for social causes. So, this medium of door-to-door contact is like reliving those days when we would go about chanting “tera vaibhav amar rahe maa, hum din chaar rahe na rahein (may your glory remain eternal Mother India whether we remain or not),” said party veteran and Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

