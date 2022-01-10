Uttar Pradesh polls: Imran Masood consults supporters, confirms he’s joining Samajwadi Party

Congress national secretary Imran Masood on Monday announced that he was formally joining the Samajwadi Party (SP) along with his supporters in Lucknow on Tuesday less than a month before the Uttar Pradesh polls, marking his return to the party after having served the Congress for eight years.

Imran Masood, a prominent leader of the Congress in Saharanpur and the neighbouring districts of the western UP region, made the announcement after seeking the opinion of his supporters in a meeting at his home in Saharanpur on Monday afternoon. He discussed the issue with the supporters who backed his decision to quit the Congress and join the SP.

Interacting with the supporters, Imran Masood said only the Samajwadi Party is capable of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Acknowledging that the Congress has given him honour and respect, Imran Masood said in the prevailing political situation, the BJP would have a direct contest with the Samajwadi Party in the assembly elections.

Imran Masood also said the party leadership will take a decision on fielding candidates for the seven assembly seats of Saharanpur district and he would work to ensure their victory.

Imran Masood had contested the UP assembly elections from Muzaffarabad constituency in Saharanpur in 2007 as an independent and defeated Jagdish Rana. In 2012, he contested as the Samajwadi Party candidate from Nakur constituency but lost to Dharamveer Saini of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

He then joined the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha election from the Saharanpur constituency in 2014 but lost to the BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal in the Modi wave.

There is speculation that Congress MLA from Saharanpur Dehat Masood Akhtar may also join the SP with Imran Masood. Akhtar is a close aide of Imran Masood.

The speculation of Imran Masood joining the SP surfaced months ago.

Earlier in October 2021, he said the party (the Congress) is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling BJP and it should form an alliance with Samajwadi Party for the upcoming elections.

“First, we have to think are we capable of fighting alone against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the answer is ‘no’. Then, definitely, we should ally with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP. Honestly, if we have to fight in Uttar Pradesh then we have to fight together,” he had added.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the election commission has said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Masood, supporters booked for violating Covid norms

Former MLA Imran Masood and 300 of his unnamed supporters were booked by the local police for amassing a large crowd of his supporters without taking permission from the authorities amid the enforcement of the model code of conduct, the police said, according to a PTI report.

Saharanpur’s city superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said Masood and his supporters were also booked for violating various anti-Covid guidelines.

No one in the crowd at Masood’s residence was wearing any mask or following the social distancing norms, he said, according to the same PTI report.

An FIR has been registered against Imran Masood and over 300 of his unnamed supporters under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Pandemic Act, Kumar said, the news agency added.